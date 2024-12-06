The rampage of Pushpa 2 has started all across the globe as crazy opening day estimates are flowing in. Amid this, the official collection update from the North American box office has come, and according to that, Allu Arjun’s magnum has clocked the fourth biggest opening of all time for an Indian film. In the process, it has surpassed Prabhas’ Salaar and Jr NTR’s Devara. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Over the years, the consumption of Telugu films has grown significantly in North America (USA and Canada). The biggest reason is the growth of the Telugu diaspora in the USA. This has helped several biggies to register big numbers. This time, with a padding of the popular character and the goodwill of the predecessor, the Allu Arjun-led sequel has amassed a big start.

Pushpa 2 has registered a smashing start at the North American box office by garnering a huge $4.41 million on day 1 (inclusive of premieres). If we convert this to Indian rupees, it equals 37.31 crores. Prathyangira Cinemas, one of the distributors of Pushpa 2: The Rule, shared an official poster of $4.40+ million for the opening day. With this, the film has registered the fourth-biggest Indian opening of all time.

With a start of $4.41 million, Pushpa 2 has surpassed Salaar’s opening of $3.84 million (32.48 crores) and Devara’s $3.77 million (31.89 crores). However, it failed to enter the top 3 openers.

Take a look at top day 1 collections by Indian films at the North American box office:

Kalki 2898 AD – $5.56 million

RRR – $5.5 million

Baahubali 2 – $4.6 million

Pushpa 2 – $4.41 million

Salaar – $3.84 million

Devara – $3.77 million

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 registered a fantastic total of $3.33 million in premieres at the North American box office. It was the third-best score for an Indian film after Kalki 2898 AD ($3.9 million) and RRR ($3.46 million).

