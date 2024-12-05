Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja is maintaining a good pace at the China box office, and in seven days, the film stands at an estimated 40.65 crore. With the total collection in one week, the film is halfway through to touch Baahubali 2’s record in the territory.

China Week 1 Box Office Collection

On the seventh day, Vijay Sethupathi’s suspense thriller earned an estimated 3.76 crore at the box office, maintaining its pace at the China box office. The film has added a good 40 crore to its worldwide total.

Maharaja Worldwide Collection

The total worldwide collection of Maharaja has touched 149.78 crore at the box office. With this, the film took a jump from its previous total of 109.13 crore. The next benchmark for the film is around the corner.

1.16 Crore Away To Axe Kamal Haasan

Vijay Sethupathi is now only 1.16 crore away to axe Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 as the fifth highest-grossing Kollywood film worldwide. Indian 2 stands at number 5 with a total of 150.94 crore.

Check out the top 10 Kollywood films at the worldwide box office in 2024.

The Greatest Of All Time: 464.54 crore Amaran: 339.86 crore* Vettaiyan: 259.01 crore Raayan: 155.92 crore Indian 2: 150.94 crore Maharaja: 149.78 crore* Kanguva: 107.11 crore Aranmanai 4: 100.24 crore Ayalaan: 76.41 crore Thangalaan: 71.45 crore

Here is the daily breakdown of Maharaja at the China box office!

Previews: 5.41 crore

Day 1: 4.57 crore

Day 2: 9.21 crore

Day 3: 7.13 crore

Day 4: 2.87 crore

Day 5: 3.67 crore

Day 6: 3.77 crore

Day 7: 3.76 crore* (estimated)

Total: 40.65 crore* (estimated)

Worldwide Total: 149.78 crore* (estimated)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

