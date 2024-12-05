Pushpa 2 Box Office Opening Might Boost With Added Night Shows After 80% Occupancy

Allu Arjun has arrived with the biggest film of the year, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The superstar made a thunderous entry on the silver screen as Pushpa Raj, and the phenomenal response to the film has finally impacted the number of shows currently running. As per the latest reports, owing to the buzz around the film, the number of shows across various cities in the country has increased.

Pushpa 2 Day 1 Box Office To Boost

With the boost in the late-night shows, the box office numbers for Allu Arjun‘s film might get a boost since midnight shows at 11:55 PM and 11:59 PM have been added in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Kolkata.

Brilliant Occupancy

Interestingly, the evening occupancy for the film has shot by 85% and night shows would also boost due to current ticket booking trends as well. Despite being released on a working day, the response has been phenomenal, showcasing the audience’s eagerness to watch the film, especially on its first day.

With its release today, the response from the morning shows has been extraordinary, indicating that the film is set to create yet another record at the box office. The occupancy for the morning shows were 78.27% as per Sacnilk which increased as the day passed.

The evening occupancy in Hyderabad hit 95%, followed by 94% in Warangal, 93% in Vijayvada, and 92% in Guntur. The occupancy for the Hindi shows also hit 62% in the evening shows.

Highest Priced Ticket

The highest-priced ticket for the film is Rs 2400 in some theaters in Delhi and Mumbai. However, these are for premium seats and cineplexes. The average ticket price for the film in a multiplex is in the range of Rs 350 – 500, though. In Chennai, single-screen theaters are offering tickets below Rs 100 as well.

Pushpa 2 Day 0 Box Office

With paid previews, Pushpa 2 earned a total of 9.40 crore at the box office and is expected to cross the 150 crore mark on the opening day in India itself.

