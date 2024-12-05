Pushpa 2: The Rule has made a path-breaking record with its ticket sales on the opening day itself. The sequel has hit a massive 3.7 million ticket sales including the advance booking. With this, it has already entered the top 10 ticket sales of Indian films on BMS!

Pushpa 2 Destroys Singham Again

With a total ticket sales of 3.7 million on day 1 till 9 PM, Allu Arjun is only 0.07 million away from destroying the entire lifetime ticket sales of Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again, which is 3.77 million on BMS. Clearly, Allu Arjun‘s biggie would surpass this number by a huge margin!

Nails A Massive Record

The ticket sales for the much-awaited sequel have also hit a never-seen-before record on BMS, hitting a total of 101.59K sold tickets per hour. No film in recent times has achieved this peak or even come closer to it. The next best is Kalki 2898 AD’s peak hour of 95.71K sold tickets.

Pushpa 2 Enter Top 10 Ticket Sales

With a few hours remaining for day 1 to close, Pushpa 2 has already entered the top 10 ticket sales of Indian films of 2024 on BMS, pushing Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter out of the top 10.

Check out the top-10 lifetime ticket sales of Indian films of 2024 on BMS.

Kalki 2898 AD: 13.14 Million Stree 2: 11.40 Million Amaran: 4.89 Million Devara: 4.80 Million HanuMan: 4.72 Million Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 4.67 Million The Greatest Of All Time: 4.51 Million Manjummel Boys: 4.30 Million Singham Again: 3.77 Million Pushpa 2: The Rule: 3.7 Million (till 9 PM on Day 1)

