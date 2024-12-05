After waiting for so long, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is finally out in theatres. As expected, the magnum opus has started on a rocking note all across the country, registering thunderous occupancies all over. But before the full-fledged release today, the film had its paid previews scheduled yesterday night at selected locations, and expectedly, the response was superb. There’s an outside chance of hitting the double-digit score, thus putting Stree 2’s collection in danger. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

The Sukumar directorial was the most anticipated Indian film in recent times, and the audience eagerly awaited its arrival on the big screen. Even though the promotional material was not up to the mark, the predecessor had generated enough goodwill and a name for itself that it covered all other flaws. As we reported earlier, advance booking had been strong throughout the country, and the craze was reflected in paid previews, too.

In the advance booking alone, paid previews crossed the mark of 6 crore gross (excluding blocked seats). So it was expected that Pushpa 2 would aim to score around 10 crores, and that’s what exactly happened. As per early trends, the magnum opus clocked a huge 9-10 crore net at the Indian box office through previews held on Wednesday night.

For the unversed, previews were scheduled at very limited places, and the driving force for it was mainly the Telugu states. Andhra Pradesh had over 310 shows, and overall, it registered an occupancy of above 60%. Telangana had around 70 shows, and the occupancy was terrific, over 90%. These two states alone contributed over 7 crore net.

Apart from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Karnataka also contributed well and had over 120 shows scheduled for previews.

In August, Stree 2 registered an all-time record collection of 9.40 crore net to record the highest-ever paid previews at the Indian box office. It is expected to be surpassed when Pushpa 2’s actual number comes.

