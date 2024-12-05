The Pushpa 2 fever has been unleashed today (December 5) and how! Fans have been pouring in with their early reviews for the Allu Arjun starrer mass entertainer. However, Spoiler Alert! It has already been revealed that there will be a threequel to the film Pushpa 3: The Rampage. For those who have experienced the film already today know that the movie’s ending paves the way for a third part titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage. Here’s looking at the ending of the sequel and decoding what we can expect for the third part of the franchise.

Pushpa 2 Ending Explained

The ending of Pushpa 2 shows Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) brutally murdering the men who try to misbehave with his niece (Paveni Karanam). He does not care about the consequences that the main culprit is the relative of the ruling minister. He is tried to stop by Chief Minister Sidappa Naidu (Ramesh Rao) but to no avail. He is shown to have been consumed with mad rage towards the perpetrators who dared lay hands on his niece.

This results in Pushpa’s relationship with his step-brother Molleti Mohan Raj (Ajay) taking a new turn. Mohan apologizes to Pushpa and his mother, Parvatamma (Kalpalatha), for always ostracizing them from their family. He also goes on to invite Pushpa to his daughter’s wedding. However, as Pushpa is shown to be attending his long-estranged family’s wedding function, on the other hand, his enemies also gather together at a funeral procession. We see Mangalam Srinu (Sunil), his feisty wife Dakshyani (Anasuya Bharadwaj), and even Jaali Reddy (Dhananjay) who was left partially handicapped by Pushpa in the first film. But they say that the person who was needed to attend the gathering has not arrived till now.

However, here comes the twist in Pushpa 2 when we see a man wearing a long cape-like clothing whose face is not visible, carrying a gift parcel with a danger symbol etched on it. He teases them menacingly that he has bought a gift for everyone. We then see a gift basket with the same danger symbol kept in the wedding hall, wherein Pushpa is in attendance with his family. His wife, Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna) is also heavily pregnant during this time. The gift basket is revealed to have a bomb inside it, and we see the same man standing from a far-away distance and clicking a button, which causes a massive explosion in the wedding hall.

Pushpa 3: The Rampage

Going by the ending, it is clear that Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has gotten a new foe. With this explosion, there might be a blow to Pushpa and his family, who were all present in the wedding hall wherein this incident occurred. But who is this mystery man who has plotted to eliminate Pushpa Raj and his entire clan? Is he related to any of his former enemies? What will be the fate of Pushpa, Srivalli and their unborn child? These answers will be answered in Pushpa 3: The Rampage. It will be interesting to see who will be the actor essaying the role of this new arch nemesis that Pushpa will face in the threequel.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Soodhu Kavvum 2: Everything You Need To Know About The Shiva Starrer SJ Arjun Directorial Black Comedy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News