Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has unleashed destruction at the box office, shattering records with its ticket sales on BMS. While the film has opened to a huge response with excellent occupancy in the morning shows, and with its ticket sales on BMS, it has broken unbelievable records.
Pushpa 2: The Rule Ticket Sales
The ticket sales for the film is roaring at the box office at a maximum 97.7K sold tickets per hour in the last hour. With almost 1 lakh tickets booked in one hour, the film for sure is to witness a rampage of another degree with the opening numbers.
Scroll down to check out 5 records broken by Allu Arjun’s film with only the ticket sales on BMS.
Trending
Second Highest Pre-Sales Ever!
Pushpa 2 recorded the second-best advance ticket sales ever for an Indian film. Allu Arjun might have missed Baahubali 2 by a whisker. However, these are only estimated numbers, and the final numbers might bring another surprise.
- Baahubali 2: 3.30 Million
- Pushpa 2: 3+ Million*
- KGF: Chapter 2: 2.90 Million
- Leo: 2.29 Million
Biggest Tollywood Pre-Sales Of 2024
With 3+ million ticket sales in advance, Allu Arjun’s sequel film has surpassed Kalki 2898 AD’s advance ticket sales by 76% higher sales.
- Pushpa 2: 3+ Million
- Kalki 2898 AD: 1.7 Million
- Devara: 1.3 Million
- Guntur Kaaram: 739K
- HanuMan: 286K
Last-Day Advance Booking
Before release, the film delivered the biggest advance booking on the last day, surpassing every single Indian film released recently.
- Pushpa 2: 935K
- Kalki 2898 AD: 615K
- Leo: 600K
- Salaar: 600K
- Jawan: 546K
- Animal: 540K
Biggest Peak Hour On BMS
The film witnessed a peak hour on BMS with as many as 97.7 K tickets booked per hour. Check out the top 10 peak hours of ticket sales of Indian films recorded on BMS.
- Pushpa 2: 97.7K
- Kalki 2898 AD: 95.71K
- Jawan: 86K
- Leo: 82.4K (Advance)
- Animal: 80.15K
- Stree 2: 69.23K
- Tiger 3: 66.46K
- Gadar 2: 63K
- Jailer: 59.06K
- Salaar: 54.76K
Total Ticket Sales
The total ticket sales of the film have already hit a massive 3.3 million. It is only an inch away from entering the top 10 ticket sales on BMS already!
- Kalki 2898 AD: 13.14 Million
- Stree 2: 11.40 Million
- Amaran: 4.89 Million
- Devara: 4.80 Million
- HanuMan: 4.72 Million
- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 4.67 Million
- The Greatest Of All Time: 4.51 Million
- Manjummel Boys: 4.30 Million
- Singham Again: 3.77 Million
- Fighter: 3.68 Million
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various s urces. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2024 here.
For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.
Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Excellent Start In Telugu; Allu Arjun’s Magnum Opus Flexes Its Buzz In Hindi!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News