Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has unleashed destruction at the box office, shattering records with its ticket sales on BMS. While the film has opened to a huge response with excellent occupancy in the morning shows, and with its ticket sales on BMS, it has broken unbelievable records.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Ticket Sales

The ticket sales for the film is roaring at the box office at a maximum 97.7K sold tickets per hour in the last hour. With almost 1 lakh tickets booked in one hour, the film for sure is to witness a rampage of another degree with the opening numbers.

Scroll down to check out 5 records broken by Allu Arjun’s film with only the ticket sales on BMS.

Second Highest Pre-Sales Ever!

Pushpa 2 recorded the second-best advance ticket sales ever for an Indian film. Allu Arjun might have missed Baahubali 2 by a whisker. However, these are only estimated numbers, and the final numbers might bring another surprise.

Baahubali 2 : 3.30 Million

Pushpa 2 : 3+ Million*

KGF: Chapter 2 : 2.90 Million

Leo: 2.29 Million

Biggest Tollywood Pre-Sales Of 2024

With 3+ million ticket sales in advance, Allu Arjun’s sequel film has surpassed Kalki 2898 AD’s advance ticket sales by 76% higher sales.

Pushpa 2: 3+ Million Kalki 2898 AD: 1.7 Million Devara: 1.3 Million Guntur Kaaram: 739K HanuMan: 286K

Last-Day Advance Booking

Before release, the film delivered the biggest advance booking on the last day, surpassing every single Indian film released recently.

Pushpa 2: 935K Kalki 2898 AD: 615K Leo: 600K Salaar: 600K Jawan: 546K Animal: 540K

Biggest Peak Hour On BMS

The film witnessed a peak hour on BMS with as many as 97.7 K tickets booked per hour. Check out the top 10 peak hours of ticket sales of Indian films recorded on BMS.

Pushpa 2: 97.7K Kalki 2898 AD: 95.71K Jawan: 86K Leo: 82.4K (Advance) Animal: 80.15K Stree 2: 69.23K Tiger 3: 66.46K Gadar 2: 63K Jailer: 59.06K Salaar: 54.76K

Total Ticket Sales

The total ticket sales of the film have already hit a massive 3.3 million. It is only an inch away from entering the top 10 ticket sales on BMS already!

Kalki 2898 AD: 13.14 Million Stree 2: 11.40 Million Amaran: 4.89 Million Devara: 4.80 Million HanuMan: 4.72 Million Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 4.67 Million The Greatest Of All Time: 4.51 Million Manjummel Boys: 4.30 Million Singham Again: 3.77 Million Fighter: 3.68 Million

