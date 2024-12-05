Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, is all set to wrap up its theatrical run soon at the worldwide box office. The film exceeded all expectations and raked in fantastic numbers, crossing several milestones. After emerging as Siva’s first-ever 300 crore grosser, the biggie is all set to bid adieu to its theatrical run, thus just missing the 350 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 35 days!

The Kollywood biographical action drama, which cost over 100 crores, was a big risk for the actor, but it paid off big time. Riding high on positive word-of-mouth, the film minted big moolah in the initial days and maintained a solid hold afterward. Among the big Tamil releases of 2024, it defeated highly-anticipated films like Vettaiyan and Indian 2.

As per the latest collection update, Amaran added another 0.63 crore on the fifth Wednesday, taking the total collection to 218.53 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it equals 257.86 crore gross. In the overseas market, it has earned 82 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 339.86 crore gross after 35 days.

As we can see, Amaran needs less than 11 crores to hit the 350 crore mark. However, it won’t be able to get there as the film’s OTT release will suck out whatever juice it had. Also, it doesn’t have many shows, as Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has witnessed a record release in Tamil Nadu. So, the milestone of 350 crores will be missed.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Amaran:

India net- 218.53 crores

India gross- 257.86 crores

Overseas gross- 82 crores

Worldwide gross- 339.86 crores

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

