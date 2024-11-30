Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran completed exactly a month in theatres today, and still, there’s some fuel left in the tank. Released amid high expectations, the biggie impressed everyone with its box office run and achieved several milestones for the actor. Apart from the theatrical run, the film was surrounded by rumors about the OTT release date, and amid this, we have got an official update about its online arrival.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the Kollywood biographical action drama was released in theatres on October 31. It enjoyed the benefit of the Diwali festive season and raked in a hefty sum at the box office. Made on a budget of 120 crores, the film has already earned more than 210 crore net in India, and globally, it has crossed 330 crore gross.

Amaran is still minting moolah at ticket windows, and this streak will continue until Pushpa 2 releases on December 5. So, the film has got a perfect date for its premiere. As officially announced by Netflix, Sivakarthikeyan’s Kollywood biggie will arrive on the streaming platform on December 5.

Initially, it was learned that Amaran had a four-week OTT window and would arrive online on November 28. But in between, we heard rumors stating that the film had been granted an extension of two weeks due to its successful theatrical run. If we calculate, the film is arriving online 35 days after its theatrical run, meaning there’s an OTT window of five weeks. So, it could be assumed that Netflix gave an extension of one week.

Speaking more about the online streaming of the Sivakarthikeyan starrer, it’ll be available to watch in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Meanwhile, Amaran also stars Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose, Bhuvan Arora, and others. It is an adaptation of India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes (book series) by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. It is based on Major Mukund Varadarajan.

