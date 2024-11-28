Nick Jonas is a multi-talented artist known for singing, songwriting, and acting. Last year, he took a significant step in his career with the release of The Good Half. This film marks his debut as a lead actor. Widely recognized as a global pop icon and one-third of the Jonas Brothers, he has successfully transitioned into solo music projects. Nick also ventured into acting, appearing in various television shows and films.

Directed by Robert Schwartzman, The Good Half premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2023. The movie earned praise for its heartfelt narrative and compelling performances. After a limited theatrical run earlier this year, The Good Half has now made its much-anticipated debut on OTT. The online release gives audiences worldwide the opportunity to witness this touching story.

The Good Half Cast & Crew

The Good Half boasts a talented cast led by Nick Jonas as Renn Wheeland, a man grappling with grief and self-discovery. The ensemble also includes Brittany Snow as Leigh Wheeland, David Arquette as Rick Barona, Alexandra Shipp as Zoey Abbot, Matt Walsh as Darren Wheeland, and Elisabeth Shue as Lily Wheeland.

Robert Schwartzman, known for crafting intimate, character-driven narratives, helmed the film. Brett Ryland penned the script. Michael Rizzi did the cinematography, and William Schwartzman composed the touching score.

The Good Half Plotline

The story revolves around Renn Wheeland, who returns to his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, to attend his mother’s funeral. While confronting the grief of loss, Renn rekindles relationships with estranged family members and forms new bonds that challenge him to address his personal struggles. The Good Half explores grief, family dynamics, and self-discovery, offering moments of heartfelt emotion and unexpected levity.

The Good Half OTT Release Date & Platform

After its theatrical run and critical reception, The Good Half has officially debuted on Hulu, making it accessible to a broader audience. The film became available for streaming on November 27, 2024, marking an exciting moment for fans of Nick Jonas and drama enthusiasts alike. Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to share her excitement, encouraging fans to watch her husband shine in his leading role.

The Good Half Box Office Collection & Rating

While The Good Half had a modest theatrical release, it garnered significant attention for its Tribeca premiere. The film earned $151,894 at the box office due to its limited reach. However, its impact lies beyond numbers, as Nick Jonas’ performance was appreciated by fans and critics alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie holds a 52% approval rating. Further, the film has an IMDb rating of 5.5.

