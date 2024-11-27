Outer Banks and Cobra Kai are two popular shows on the streaming platform Netflix. The second part of Cobra Kai season 6 was released earlier this month, as was the second part of Outer Banks season 4. The Netflix global top 10 list for the week of November 18-24 was recently released, and both shows made it to the top 5. However, one of them is leading with 111.11% more views, a margin that is significantly huge. Scroll below for the deets.

Netflix is one of the most famous streaming platforms of all time, offering content from across the world. The list is updated weekly, and this week, there are many repeating names. It seems people are quite hooked on these shows.

For the unversed, the latest season will be the final season in the series. Cobra Kai season 6’s first part was released in July, and the second part arrived on November 15. The final part of season 6 will be coming out in February. The series is the direct sequel to the original four films in The Karate Kid franchise. It focuses on the characters of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, and the events are based 30 years after the titular movie. It has occupied #3 on Netflix’s global top 10 list for the week of November 18-24. It has received 5.7 million views, and 37 million hours of the season were viewed.

Meanwhile, Outer Banks: Season 4 is behind Cobra Kai Season 6 at #4, but the difference in the number of views is significantly large. The series has garnered 2.7 million views, and 24.10 million hours have been viewed. It is lagging behind the martial arts action comedy by over 52%.

Cobra Kai season 6, however, managed to reach the top three but not #1. The No.1 spot has been taken by A Man on the Inside Season 1 with 6.9 million views, followed by Arcane: Season 2 with 6.4 million views. Then, at #3 is Arcane: Season 1 with 2.2 million views, Our Oceans Season 1 is at #6 with 2.1 million views, and at #7 is The Diplomat: Season 2 with 2 million views.

The Fairly Odd Parents A New Wish: Season 1 at #8 has also generated 2 million views, followed by the much-discussed Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson at #9 with 1.8 million views, and finally at #10 is The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 with 1.7 million views.

Cobra Kai Season 6 final part will premiere on Netflix on February 13, 2025.

Note: The views mentioned are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Euphoria Star Barbie Ferreira Is Unrecognisable Post Her Drastic Weight Loss! Netizens Are Impressed, “Now This Is What You Call A Transformation”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News