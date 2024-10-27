Get your karate kick ready! The reboot of The Karate Kid is swinging into theaters in May 2025, and the buzz is electrifying. Directed by Jonathan Entwistle and scripted by Rob Lieber, this fresh spin marks the sixth installment in the iconic franchise. Principal photography just wrapped, and the excitement is palpable!

Recently, Entwistle took to Instagram, dropping a behind-the-scenes gem featuring Ben Wang—our new hero—clutching a clapboard like it’s the Holy Grail of martial arts. This moment signifies more than just a wrap; it starts a new era in the Karate Kid universe. Wang is set to play Li Fong, who’s stepping into the spotlight and ready to kick some serious butt while honoring the classic elements that made us all fall in love with the original.

Return of the Legends

Hold onto your black belts! Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan are back in action, reprising their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Han. They’re ready to guide Li Fong through the trials and tribulations of karate life, adding layers of nostalgia while welcoming fresh faces. Alongside them are Joshua Jackson, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Sadie Stanley, Ming-Na Wen, Wyatt Oleff, and Aramis Knight, making this cast a mix of familiar and fantastic.

The Karate Kid’s legacy has been a crazy ride since it kicked off in 1984, with Macchio’s LaRusso and Pat Morita’s unforgettable Mr. Miyagi. The series has seen twists and turns, like Hilary Swank’s The Next Karate Kid in 1994 and Jaden Smith’s 2010 reboot, which introduced a whole new generation to martial arts magic.

A New Saga Unfolds

The reboot is not just about nostalgia; it’s about expanding the universe. Enter Cobra Kai, the hit series that reignited the passion for the original films while exploring where these characters are now. However, don’t expect any crossover action in this new flick. Jon Hurwitz, one of the creative geniuses behind Cobra Kai, confirmed this movie will stand on its own—no karate kid drama from the past is crashing the party!

This past November, Sony sent waves through the fan community, announcing a global search for the next Karate Kid. After sifting through a mountain of auditions, they found their guy: Ben Wang, who wowed the studio with a performance that was nothing short of a roundhouse kick to the heart. Insiders say his audition showed he was born to be Li Fong, making it hard to say “no” to this talented star.

In a delightful twist of fate, this film marks the first time Macchio and Chan will share the screen. Imagine the epic moments as Daniel and Mr. Han blend their storylines into one, creating a cinematic treat with fans cheering from the rooftops.

Jonathan Entwistle, known for The End of the F**ing World*, is at the helm, ready to put his unique spin on this beloved tale. While I may have missed my shot at the title of Karate Kid, I’m all in for rooting for Ben Wang when the movie kicks off in theaters on May 30, 2025. With a mix of nostalgia and fresh adventures on the horizon, this reboot is shaping up to be one karate chop of a good time!

