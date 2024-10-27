The buzz is palpable: The Nun 3 could be on its way! Fans are excitedly splitting up after The Nun 2 raked in $101.7M worldwide. Warner Bros. hasn’t officially confirmed it yet, but that eerie anticipation’s hard to ignore! Let’s hope for more ghostly thrills soon!

Valak: The Demonic Star

The franchise’s thrived, spinning out from the spine-tingling Conjuring series. Anticipation for The Nun 3 just hit the roof! Director Michael Chaves teased fans last month, hinting that the next film might connect the dots between the original Conjuring (2013) and The Nun 2. Sounds like we’re in for some spooky timeline twists! This connection offers a fresh twist on the chilling universe fans adore. Chaves remarked, “I wouldn’t want to give anything away, but this is continuing the timeline.”

He pointed out the intriguing timeline gap: the first Conjuring flick occurred in the late ’60s, while The Nun 2 flipped back to 1956 France. This time jump creates fertile ground for The Nun 3 to dive deeper into the lore of Valak, the demonic nun that haunts our screens. Chaves teased, “The events of what happens in between this starts to fill out that story a little bit more,” implying that fans might finally get answers to lingering questions.

Plus, he dropped a cheeky line about Valak’s eternal presence: “There’s a line in the movie: ‘Demons are infinite.’” If that’s not a hint of more Valak tales to come, what is?

James Wan’s Master Plan

James Wan has always envisioned a full circle for these films. With The Nun 2 leaving some threads untied, the prospect of The Nun 3 hangs tantalizingly in the air. But wait—there’s more! The fate of The Nun 3 could hinge on the upcoming The Conjuring: Last Rites. This film might tie up the narrative web Wan envisioned. If it delivers, we might not see The Nun 3 shortly.

Legal dramas complicate things further. Bonnie Aarons, who has become synonymous with Valak, is locked in a payment dispute with Warner Bros. This uncertainty raises the question: Will they recast her role or perhaps introduce a new villain? Fans might not be thrilled with that twist. As The Nun 2 continues to haunt theaters, the future of this eerie franchise remains a mystery.

What Happened to Frenchie?

So, what about Frenchie? While The Nun 3 hasn’t been greenlit yet, fans are clamoring for more storylines—especially regarding Frenchie’s fate. If the sequel comes to fruition, fans may have to hold tight until 2026, based on the previous film release patterns.

The Nun series continues to captivate audiences in a genre known for its hair-raising scares and riveting lore. With Valak lurking in the shadows and an eager fanbase waiting for more, the suspense thickens. As we wait for more news, one thing’s sure: the allure of the paranormal isn’t fading anytime soon.

Follow Koimoi for more Bollywood and Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Venom: The Last Dance Post-Credits Scene Explained In Spider-Man’s Universe

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News