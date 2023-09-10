American gothic and supernatural horror film The Nun 2, which is a sequel to the 2018 film, will be set in the ongoing lore of The Conjuring Universe. The film was expected to have a decent opening at the box office on the first weekend but it seemingly surpasses Denzel Washington’s “The Equalizer 3 on North American charts.

For the unversed, Taissa Farmiga and Bonnie Aarons return as Sister Irene and the titular Nun, respectively, with Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid and Anna Popplewell joining the franchise. Filmmaker Michael Chaves returns to the series after previously directing “The Curse of La Llorona” and “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.”

The ninth instalment in the Warner Bros. Conjuring franchise is projected to debut with an estimated $31.3 million in total earnings for its opening weekend, which includes $3.1 million from preview screenings. Although this opening figure falls short of the record-breaking performance of the original film, “The Nun 2” has managed to outperform “The Equalizer 3” at the North American box office, according to reports from Variety.

The Nun, released in 2018, still holds the title for the most substantial opening in the “Conjuring” universe, amassing an impressive $53.8 million. Furthermore, it stands as the highest-grossing instalment worldwide within the franchise, raking in a total of $365.5 million. In contrast, “The Nun 2,” which has garnered praise from both audiences and critics, currently boasts a 45% approval rating on RottenTomatoes, a significant improvement compared to the original film’s 24% rating.

In contrast, “The Equalizer 3” aims to secure the second spot in its second weekend, starting strong with $3.4 million in earnings on Friday. This latest instalment in Denzel Washington’s thrilling assassin series is anticipated to contribute an additional $11.6 million to its overall domestic box office performance. During its initial weekend release, “The Equalizer 3” made an impressive debut with $42.3 million, marking the second-highest Labor Day opening in history. As of now, the film has amassed a total of approximately $59 million in revenue.

“The Nun II” is poised to secure a solid position within the “Conjuring” universe, with expectations of surpassing the opening weekends of “Annabelle Comes Home” ($20.3 million), “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” ($24 million), and “The Curse of La Llorona” ($26.5 million). It’s anticipated to closely trail behind “Annabelle: Creation,” which opened with $35 million.

