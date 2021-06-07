The Conjuring 3 Box Office Update
The Conjuring 3 Box Office(Pic Credit: Movie Still)

Seems like the box office in the United States has started to getting back on track and The Conjuring 3’s numbers are proof. The film that opened on June 4 at the domestic market, has completed the first weekend on a glorious note. To sum it up in a short, it has already entered a safe zone and started earning profits.

Advertisement

The horror film has been made on a controlled budget of around $39 million. The film opened on 4th June in the United States. In North America, it has beaten A Quiet Place Part II with its numbers. The film has ended up collecting $24 million there. Combining the total of other regions, the film has made $50.8 million global total.

Advertisement

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It aka The Conjuring 3 stands at a sum of $57 million to date (including UK collections).

Meanwhile, speaking of Vin Diesel led F9, also known as Fast & Furious 9, the film has achieved a huge milestone at the global box office.

The film starring Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez and others, has been in theatres for almost 3 weeks now. Even though the film hasn’t received a very good response from critics, it has managed a good sum for itself placing itself in the safe zone. Reportedly, the budget of the film is a little over $200 million and as of now, it has collected over $250 million at the box office.

F9 has gone past the $250 million mark by making $255.76 million, as per Box Office Mojo.

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Looked As Radiant As Sunshine In A Yellow Flowy Dress For Her Birthday With Kids Post The Custody Battle With Brad Pitt

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out