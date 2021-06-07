Seems like the box office in the United States has started to getting back on track and The Conjuring 3’s numbers are proof. The film that opened on June 4 at the domestic market, has completed the first weekend on a glorious note. To sum it up in a short, it has already entered a safe zone and started earning profits.

The horror film has been made on a controlled budget of around $39 million. The film opened on 4th June in the United States. In North America, it has beaten A Quiet Place Part II with its numbers. The film has ended up collecting $24 million there. Combining the total of other regions, the film has made $50.8 million global total.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It aka The Conjuring 3 stands at a sum of $57 million to date (including UK collections).

Meanwhile, speaking of Vin Diesel led F9, also known as Fast & Furious 9, the film has achieved a huge milestone at the global box office.

The film starring Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez and others, has been in theatres for almost 3 weeks now. Even though the film hasn’t received a very good response from critics, it has managed a good sum for itself placing itself in the safe zone. Reportedly, the budget of the film is a little over $200 million and as of now, it has collected over $250 million at the box office.

F9 has gone past the $250 million mark by making $255.76 million, as per Box Office Mojo.

