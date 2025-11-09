Blumhouse has every reason to smile as Black Phone 2 continues to perform strongly at the box office. The film has managed to stay among the top five movies in the US daily charts despite several new releases on Friday, November 7, 2025. The sequel to the 2021 hit has become the most commercially successful film under the Blumhouse banner and is now looking to climb even higher with steady domestic momentum.

Black Phone 2 Box Office Performance

Starring Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, and Madeleine McGraw, Black Phone 2 has earned $112.1 million worldwide so far. Out of this, $66.3 million, or 59.1% of its total, comes from the domestic US market, while $45.8 million has been collected from international territories where the movie has seen moderate performance.

On Friday, the film held the #4 spot in the US daily charts, per Box Office Mojo. Above it were Predator: Badlands at #1, Colleen Hoover’s adaptation Regretting You at #2, and Amazon’s biopic Sarah’s Oil at #3. Black Phone 2 earned $1.5 million on Friday, marking a sharp 153.5% rise from the previous day’s $590K. It was, however, down by 38% from the $2.4 million it made on last week’s Halloween Friday. Interestingly, its Friday earnings were higher than the opening numbers of Russell Crowe and Rami Malek’s World War II drama Nuremberg.

Black Phone 2 Surpasses The Conjuring 3

Despite losing nearly 400 theatres across the US, Black Phone 2 continues to pull strong audience turnout. It has already surpassed the domestic total of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It ($65.6 million), though it still trails behind that film’s international and worldwide totals. Here’s how the two films stack up against each other with numbers retrieved via Box Office Mojo:

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Box Office Summary

Domestic – $65.6 million

International – $140.8 million

Worldwide – $206.4 million

Black Phone 2 Box Office Summary

Domestic – $66.3 million

International – $45.8 million

Worldwide – $112.1 million

With steady weekday numbers and a strong hold on the charts, Black Phone 2 now targets a weekend collection between $5 million and $6 million, extending its successful run and giving Blumhouse another box office win to celebrate.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

