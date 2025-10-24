When the first Conjuring film, directed by James Wan, was released in 2013, it became an instant hit among diehard horror movie buffs, with many comparing its eerie atmosphere and spine-chilling scares to William Friedkin’s iconic 1973 classic The Exorcist.

The Conjuring: Last Rites, the latest entry in the main series, is still playing in theatres and has already become the second-highest-grossing film of all time. In this write-up, we’ve ranked all nine films from the Conjuring Universe by the strength of their scares and storyline, listing them per their IMDb ratings.

9. The Nun (2018)

Streaming On : Amazon Prime Video – Rent & Jio Hotstar (India), HBO Max (U.S.)

: Amazon Prime Video – Rent & Jio Hotstar (India), HBO Max (U.S.) IMDb Rating : 5.4/10

: 5.4/10 Director: Corin Hardy

Plot: Set in 1952 Romania, this gothic supernatural horror film follows a priest and a novice nun who are sent by the Vatican to investigate the mysterious suicide of a young nun. As they delve deeper into the case, they are forced to confront a terrifying demonic entity in the form of a nun.

8. Annabelle (2014)

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video & Jio Hotstar (India), HBO Max (U.S.)

Amazon Prime Video & Jio Hotstar (India), HBO Max (U.S.) IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Director: John R. Leonetti

Plot: The film serves as a prequel and spin-off to The Conjuring, following the story of a couple whose happiness is shattered when the husband gifts his pregnant wife a vintage doll. Soon after, terrifying supernatural events begin to occur around their home, and the sinister doll Annabelle terrorizes their family.

7. The Nun II (2023)

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video – Rent (India), HBO Max & Hulu (U.S.)

Amazon Prime Video – Rent (India), HBO Max & Hulu (U.S.) IMDb Rating: 5.6/10 (Source: IMDb)

5.6/10 (Source: IMDb) Director: Michael Chaves

Plot: Set in 1956 France, the sequel follows Sister Irene as she once again confronts the demonic nun Valak. When a series of mysterious deaths spreads across Europe, Irene teams up with a fellow nun to stop the evil force.

6. Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video & Jio Hotstar (India), HBO Max (U.S.)

Amazon Prime Video & Jio Hotstar (India), HBO Max (U.S.) IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Director: Gary Dauberman

Plot: The Warrens lock the cursed Annabelle doll in their artifact room to prevent it from causing more destruction. But when their daughter Judy is left at home with babysitters, Annabelle awakens other evil spirits in the house.

5. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

Streaming On : Amazon Prime Video (India), HBO Max (U.S.)

: Amazon Prime Video (India), HBO Max (U.S.) IMDb Rating : 6.2/10

: 6.2/10 Director: Michael Chaves

Plot: When a murder suspect claims demonic possession as his defense, Ed and Lorraine Warren investigate the case and uncover a chilling story of terror, murder, and unknown evil.

4. The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025)

Streaming On : Amazon Prime Video – Rent (India & U.S.)

: Amazon Prime Video – Rent (India & U.S.) IMDb Rating : 6.2/10

: 6.2/10 Director: Michael Chaves

Plot: The film follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits.

3. Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Streaming On : Amazon Prime Video (India), HBO Max (U.S.)

: Amazon Prime Video (India), HBO Max (U.S.) IMDb Rating : 6.5/10

: 6.5/10 Director: David F. Sandberg

Plot: Several years after the death of their seven-year-old daughter, Annabelle, in a car accident, a doll-maker and his wife welcome a nun and six orphaned girls from a recently closed orphanage into their farmhouse. But things take a terrifying turn when the newcomers become the target of a possessed doll.

2. The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Streaming On : Amazon Prime Video (India), HBO Max (U.S.)

: Amazon Prime Video (India), HBO Max (U.S.) IMDb Rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Director: James Wan

Plot: Set in 1977, the supernatural horror film follows renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they travel to North London to help a distressed single mother, Peggy Hodgson. She believes something evil is haunting her house — and when her youngest daughter shows signs of possession, the Warrens must confront the terrifying force behind it.

1. The Conjuring (2013)

Streaming On : Amazon Prime Video (India), HBO Max (U.S.)

: Amazon Prime Video (India), HBO Max (U.S.) IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Director: James Wan

Plot: The film’s story follows a family that relocates to a new house but soon becomes a target of an evil presence. They take the help of experienced paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine, but are they enough to save the family?

