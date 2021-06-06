Amidst the latest ruling in her custody battle with ex-Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie celebrated her 46th birthday recently. The Maleficent star spent Friday night surrounded by all six of her children – Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15), and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Advertisement

Pictures and videos from this celebration are now viral on social media. In it, the actress is seen leaving TAO restaurant in LA with her kids. Scroll down to check them out.

Advertisement

Angelina Jolie, who has time and again slayed the black attires, opted for a stunning yellow knee-length dress. The flowy dress, which has a tiny waistband, featured three-fourth sleeves in yellow chiffon tissue-like material sans a lining. The modest dress also featured the same material on the skirt as well as the bodice to give it some texture and design.

Angelina Jolie completed her look with nude heels and a small black Valentino handbag. The Eternals actress kept the look simple as she opted for an open hairdo and minimal makeup. She was also seen wearing a grey cotton face mask as a precaution during the pandemic times. Take a look at some of her pictures here:

While Angelina Jolie’s fashion game was on point, her kids also showed they were equally good in the different casual looks they rocked. Check out some pictures and video from Jolie’s birthday celebration with her family here:

Love to see Angie in yellow,this is also the same dress she wore when she promoted FTKMF and in one of the junkets on twwmd with Medina. A heads-up too for Thena 😍🥰 #AngelinaJolie #TheJolieSquad And you know something is up when her nails are done and its red ryt lol pic.twitter.com/txFQwFSXNY — Angelina Jolie fan page (@AngelTresJolie) June 6, 2021

🆕🆕 #AngelinaJolie comemora aniversário com os seis filhos durante jantar em restaurante asiático, na cidade de Los Angeles. Saiba mais e veja mais de 20 fotos em nossa Galeria! ➡ https://t.co/4wfc5sOINT pic.twitter.com/PCxsEc2jwx — Angelina Jolie Brasil (@ajoliebr) June 6, 2021

Over the last several weeks, Angelina Jolie has been in the news for the ongoing custody battle between her and her ex-husband Brad Pitt. Pitt was recently awarded temporary joint custody of their five kids (not Maddox as he is no longer a minor), which has left the actress ‘bitterly disappointed.’ As per reports, the actress is more than likely to challenge this order as it is only temporary.

But anyway, what do you think of Angelina Jolie’s yellow ensemble for her family birthday dinner? Do let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Emma Stone In Cruella 2 Already Confirmed! Early Development Currently Underway At Disney

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube