Over the last few years, Disney has found success in bringing its beloved animated films to audiences in the form of live-action features. While Cruella was the latest to join the likes of Alice in Wonderland (2010), Maleficent (2014), Cinderella (2015), Beauty and the Beast (2017), Aladdin (2019) and more, we now hear that a sequel to Cruella de Vil’s story is in development at the studio.

As per a recent report, even before the Emma Stone starrer can complete 2 weeks at the box office, Disney is already in early developments with regards to making another film on the villainess from the One Hundred and One Dalmatians movies.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Disney is in early development on a sequel. As per the report, Cruella director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara are expected to return for the sequel. While there is no confirmation whether Emma Stone will reprise her role, we do not think a sequel on the titular character can be made without her in it.

Talking about the Emma Stone starrer Cruella, the Disney film released on May 28 in theatres and on Disney Plus via an additional $30 purchase through the streamer’s Premiere Access option. The above-mentioned site states that the live-action film has earned $32.4 million domestically and $48.5 million worldwide. While the box office numbers are known, the studio has declined to release any audience data regarding the viewership on the OTT platform.

Talking about the success of the Emma Stone starrer, a Disney spokesperson said in a statement, “We are very pleased with Cruella’s box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney Plus Premier Access performance to date.”

The source further added, “The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to A’s in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film.”

