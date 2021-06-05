Actor Sawyer Spielberg has opened up on how his father Steven Spielberg’s directing skills helped him get up for school. He made this revelation to host Drew Barrymore on the “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

“When I was a teenager, I had a hard time getting up for school and one morning he came in and he said, ‘Okay, I’m a director, you’re an actor, I’m going to barge into your room and I’m going to say action. And you have to get up, brush your teeth and head down for breakfast’.”

Talking further about Steven Spielberg, Sawyer Spielberg added, “Sure enough, he came in, he said, ‘Action’, and I got up, brushed my teeth and came down for breakfast and it worked!”

Sawyer Spielberg further added, “So, his directing skills have worked in both the cinema and at home.”

Drew Barrymore‘s chat show, “The Drew Barrymore Show” airs on Zee Cafe in India.

