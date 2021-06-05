Zayn Malik reportedly got into a nasty standoff with a man outside a New York club last night and a video of the same is going viral on social media. Although there was no physical fight between the two, Zayn can be seen shirtless and angry in the video. Read to know what happened.

Advertisement

The incident took place at Amsterdam Billiards Club in East Village, where the 28-year-old singer was standing and smoking.

Advertisement

According to TMZ, Zayn Malik was alone and smoking when a group of men were leaving the neighbourhood bar. A man from the group started hurling abuses at the singer and picked a fight for no reason at all.

The singer can be heard shouting, “what the f**k are you talking about” in the video. The man then started using homophobic insult at Zayn Malik and he responded angrily calling him a ‘b*stard’ which escalated the spat even further.

The two got involved in an unpleasant brawl and Zayn could be seen confronting the man in the video where people were trying to break the situation.

Take a look at the video here:

this is honestly so disappointing of zayn. on the FOURTH DAY OF PRIDE ALSO. “the white guys called him it.” THE WORD CAME OUT OF ZAYNS MOUTH REGARDLESS. holding him accountable is not hate. for those who can’t hear, he says “oh i’m a f*ggot?” at the end #ZaynMalik pic.twitter.com/BSTDEjXuos — char (@boyfriendrryasf) June 4, 2021

Although the sources close to the publication revealed that they had no idea why Zayn Malik was spotted shirtless outside the bar. Reportedly he was wearing a shirt inside the bar.

Netizens have been reacting to the video and a user on Twitter commented, “there’s literally nothing to forgive, he didn’t use it as an insult or say it just for say, he was repeating the man that was LITERALLY attacking him”. Another user favoured the singer and commented, “I’m a part of LGBTQ+ community and many of my friends as well, we are not hurt by it. Zayn was called the word, not the other way around, he only repeated it in anger. “You’re a bitch. Oh I’m a bitch?” A normal thing to do in an argument. Stop putting Zayn in negative light”

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

I'm a part of LGBTQ+ community and many of my friends as well, we are not hurt by it. Zayn was called the word, not the other way around, he only repeated it in anger. "You're a bitch. Oh I'm a bitch?" A normal thing to do in an argument. Stop putting Zayn in negative light — h♡ 🏳️‍🌈 (@heeteekaa) June 5, 2021

even zayn’s whole outfit from adidas’ new campign to create a safe space in skateboarding for lgbtq+ those guys attacking him verbally and almost physically how can you expect him to think clearly what he’s going to say — bossyb is listening (@beakingzayn) June 4, 2021

he didn’t use it as an insult. he was defending himself and he was almost attacked. i’m part of the lgbtq+ community and i don’t think it’s bad. — bella²⁸①Ⓓ👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 (@habitsgolden28) June 4, 2021

He's defending himself. As a gay i see that he's not using the slur to condemn us LGBT but he's literally saying back all that they've said to him. — Marco (@Ur_friend_Marci) June 5, 2021

Zayn Malik lives in New York with girlfriend Gigi Hadid and daughter Khai and are often spotted taking strolls in the neighbourhood.

What are your thoughts on Malik’s viral video on social media? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Emilia Clarke On Jumping To Marvel From Game Of Thrones: “They Are Like The Apple Of This World”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube