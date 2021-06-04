Anne Hathaway has proved her versatility over the years, and the Academy Award, the Primetime Emmy Award, and the Golden Globe she won are proof of it. Anne has impressed us with her performance in several films, including The Princess Diaries (2001), Rachel Getting Married (2008), Bride Wars (2009), Love & Other Drugs (2010), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Les Misérables (2012) and more.

Proving her talents as an actress, Hathaway remained calm, composed and collected when she had risqué s*x scenes to shoot in films. The same was also true during the filming of Edward Zwick’s Love & Other Drugs, featuring Jake Gyllenhaal when she went naked accidentally in from of a few people.

We are talking about the scenes in which Anne Hathaway accidentally gets naked in front of Gyllenhaal’s friend. Recalling the incident from the filming of Love & Other Drugs, Anne said that she got “unnecessarily naked” in front of many people.

In a past conversation with HollywoodLife, she opened up about it and said, “I have to remove my trench coat and be nude underneath, and I thought we were filming, but it turned out we were just rehearsing and I got unnecessarily naked in front of a lot of people!” That sure must have been awkward.

Based on Jamie Reidy’s 2005 non-fiction book Hard Sell: The Evolution of a Viagra Salesman, Love & Other Drugs star Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway, Oliver Platt, Hank Azaria, Josh Gad and Gabriel Macht. The film narrates the story of a medicine peddler in the 1990s who starts a relationship with a young woman suffering from Parkinson’s Disease.

