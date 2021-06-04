Actor brothers Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have given a modern spin to the 1995 blockbuster “Karan Arjun” on social media on Friday.

Shahid posted a picture on Instagram where the brothers can be seen smiling at the camera. For caption, he borrowed a line from the hit “Karan Arjun” song, “Yeh bandhan to pyar ka bandhan hai”, filmed on Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Raakhi Gulzar.

“Ye bhandhan tooooooo….” Shahid Kapoor wrote.

Ishaan Khatter took to the comment section on brother Shahid Kapoor’s picture and dropped a funny message. He wrote: “Kaun bandar (Who monkey).”

The reincarnation drama “Karan Arjun” is directed by Rakesh Roshan, and also stars Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni and Amrish Puri.

Shahid Kapoor currently awaits the release of “Jersey” while Ishaan will next be seen in “Phone Bhoot”.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram recently to share his vision of happiness with fans.

The actor posted a picture of a large poor family sleeping together on one bed, with an umbrella over them. He wrote about how Turkish poet Nazim Hikmat had once asked his friend to draw a picture of happiness, and this is what he made.

