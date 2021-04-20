Shahid Kapoor is one of the versatile actors of Bollywood. He has proved his mettle with films like Kabir Singh, Haider, Udta Punjab, Jab We Met and many more. But he is one of those celebrities who had been in news several times because of his bad temper.

Advertisement

Back in 2011 when his much-anticipated film Mausam, which was directed by his father Pankaj Kapur, was expected to entertain the audience in all the right ways possible. However, the film failed at the box office and Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to mention the box office statistics.

Advertisement

The trade analyst and film critic tweeted, “Shahid’s biggest opener, but also Shahid’s biggest release in terms of print count & screens. Hence, the numbers are below the mark. The business trends indicate a decline on weekdays.” The tweet seemingly didn’t go down well with Shahid Kapoor.

The Haider actor was furious with the critic’s comment and replied to it. He wrote, “So all those who are trying so hard to screw Mausam can go and screw themselves…Waise bhi aajkal kuchh logon ke adarsh buri tarha gir chuke hain.” The actor made evident that he took a dig at the film critic as he mentioned ‘adarsh’ in his tweet.

Extremely annoyed with Shahid’s activity on the public platform, the film critic hit back with a few personal remarks. He wrote, “Abusing and maligning me on a public platform won’t help. Instead, get a reality check and introspect the shortcomings of the film. I was in a movie when I read it. Was shocked that he used such words on a public platform.” Take a look at the conversation below:

Apart from Shahid Kapoor, Mausam also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Jaspal Bhatti played important roles in the film. Pritam Chakraborty has composed music for the film.

Must Read: Shilpa Shetty On Lockdown Stress: “We Need To Ensure Our Own Bodies Don’t Fall Prey To The Effects Of Restricted Movements”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube