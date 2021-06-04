Angelina Jolie turns 46 today. The actress has been in showbiz for almost 4 decades. But oh boy, can you ever stop drooling over her? You’ll remember her for her controversies, her movies and of course, the love life. Amidst it all, one thing that you just cannot forget her for is her evergreen fashion choices.

As most know, Angie has been the frontrunner for a lot of fashion trends. From creating a stir over her dramatic red carpet look back in the 90s with those long revealing legs to her recent photoshoot with the bees, can you miss any of it? (GOD DAMN IT, we’re in love all over again)

On her birthday today, reminiscing 5 bold yet classy red carpet appearances of Angelina Jolie:

Got It? Flaunt It!

Well truly, “you got it? So flaunt it” seemed the ultimate motto here. Angelina Jolie flaunter her long legs in a black dress which was anything but ordinary. It consisted of a thigh-high slit, a revealing back and a one-sided cut out across the right shoulder. How much bold is too much bold honestly? The actress surely made a ‘spicy’ appearance at the Salt premiere.

Nude + See-Through!

Angelina and her sartorial fashion choices are a no-hidden combo! Cannes Film Festival witnessed a rather bold choice of Maleficent beauty. It may be the last 5-7 years that saw the sudden craze for nude colours. Angie did it way back in 2009 with her side-slit, see-through dramatic dress! Complementing it was her signature red lips, which surely left many drooling!

Casually Wooing!

A classic bun, body-fitting gown and red lips, it’s all we need to be left mesmerized! It was yet another sophisticated red carpet appearance at the. The satin piece had an extended slash of bright red around a single side of the neck. The drama across the waist was another eye-popping scenario.

In-Fring(e)-ing Our Soft Corners!

This one remains amongst the recent inspirations. Often we see, actresses from the 90s struggle to keep up with the trends. As for Angelina Jolie, she rules it, dominates it and conquers it! Now, we’re going to keep our mouth shut because the picture is enough to scream SASS!

A Leather Gown?

There’s drama spilling like confetti with each and every Angie’s red carpet appearance. You must have seen classic leather denim, a shirt at max but a dramatic gown? That’s some out-of-the-box thinking. The never-seen-before happened at Maleficent World Premiere in California. She ditched her usual bun or loose tresses and opted for a high-pony instead.

Cheers to Angelina Jolie for mesmerizing us since forever and hoping for many more such dramatic appearances!

