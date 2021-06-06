Captain Marvel star Brie Larson is all set for summer. The actress, who is currently prepping hard to film Captain Marvel 2 (aka The Marvels), recently hit the pool and looked gorgeous in a Black bikini. While giving us summer fashion goals, the actress also raised the hotness bar with her well-toned body.

Seen with one foot in the pool and the other bent, the actress had the sun kissing her face and looked nothing less than a goddess of beauty.

Sharing the image on her Instagram account, Brie Larson captioned it with two emojis – a sun and a sunflower. The low-cut V-neckline bikini top accentuated Brie Larson’s cleavage and is the main reason the mercury is rising.

The bikini top, with inch-thick straps, showed off her muscle in her lithely toned arms as she reclined back on the edge of the pool. Brie Larson’s black high-waisted bikini briefs also gave us a view of her taut abs and well-sculpted legs.

Are you planning on hitting the pool soon and slicking amazing pics? Well, then take tips from the Captain Marvel star on how to ace one. In this pic, Brie leaned back, with one leg bent at the knee and the other dipped partially in the pool. The blonde beauty’s had her locks swept over one shoulder while she closed her eyes and basked in the warm sunshine.

Brie Larson’s comments section is full of love, and praise-filled words. One user wrote, “This shouldn’t come off as criticism but next time be careful with what you post! I have asthma and you absolutely took my breath away” Another wrote, “I didn’t need to breathe anyway…” A third user wrote, “GODDESS!!! You are so beautiful 😭😭💖” Another comment praising the Captain Marvel actress read, “The most beautiful photo of the most beautiful actress in the MCU” A fifth wrote, “Don’t look at the comments. Look at her!”

What do you think of Brie Larson’s bikini look? Let us know in the comments.

