Actress Kiara Advani channelled her inner mermaid spirit in a new picture she posted on Sunday on social media.

Advertisement

Kiara posted a throwback picture on Instagram. The image is taken underwater, where the actress is seen floating on her back dressed in a neon green bikini.

Advertisement

“You can’t stop the waves but you can learn to swim #Throwback,” Kiara Advani captioned the image.

Check out the post shared by Kiara Advani below:

Kiara was last seen on screen in “Indoo Ki Jawaani“, which revolves around a dating application.

The actress has three films lined up over the next months — Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Previously, Kiara Advani opened up on a role that turned a gamechanger for her in Bollywood.

“For me I think every film (mattered) — right from my first film because that is what gave me my first step into the film industry. People also say ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Lust Stories’ (but) every film has been a turning point in my life. I would want every film to be like that, even my future films. So, I can’t think of just one film. I think my entire journey has been special,” said Kiara.

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Out Of Aanand L Rai’s Gangster Drama After Dostana 2 & Freddie, Ayushmann Khurrana To Replace Him?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube