Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta aka Babitaji is one of the most gorgeous and scintillating beauties of the longest-running sitcom. She has become a crush for many men but who is that one person whom Munmun fancies? Scroll down to more.

Dutta had shared a picture from the sets of TMKOC where she was seen alongside Varun Dhawan. The photo seems to be candid when the two were apparently dancing. Sharing the picture, she captioned, “Still can’t get over this very filmy moment of mine from #TMKOC. .Hahaha.. @varundvn is a total rockstar and can make women go weak. Millions of his female fans are jealous of me now am sure. I just wanna tell them ‘YES DARLING I UNDERSTAND WHY’. haha.”

Take a look at the picture below:

Meanwhile, the shoot of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had been stalled ever since the Maharashtra government had imposed lockdown due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The makers of the show have been trying their best to come up with alternatives.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi has decided to move their sets to Silvassa. A source close to the show informs us, “Until the bio bubble or any other resolution is passed, creators are keen on keeping their audience entertained. Sure it is a huge risk, but Asit Modi and the team have been doing it ever since the first wave.”

The source further said, “Taarak Mehta sets have already been relocated at Silvassa. The crew members reached a few days before for timely setup and preparations. The cast has been called too. But the shooting will take place only in parts. For a certain sequence, only the required actors will be on set, while others will remain in their rooms until called for. Asit is very strict with the rules amid the scary COVID situation.”

