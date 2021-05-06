Hina Khan recently lost her father while she was shooting in Kashmir for a show titled ‘Senior’. Her father passed away due to a cardiac arrest and after landing, Hina was tested COVID-19 positive within days. Now, the Hacked actress has shared a heartbreaking picture of her father on Instagram with an emotional caption.

Hina who enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram shared a picture with her social media fan with a touching caption.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Hina Khan wrote, “I don’t know what to write🥺 Miss you 💔”. In the picture, the Hacked actress can be seen hugging her father and him smiling candidly. It’s a beautiful picture and it’ll definitely leave you teary-eyed.

Take a look at it here:

Reacting to Hina Khan’s picture, Ekta Kapoor, Sunil Grover, Drashti Dhami, Mouni Roy and Tina Datta left comments on her picture.

Not just Hina’s friends and colleagues but also her fans reacted to the picture. A fan wrote, “May Allah grant him higher rank in jannnah ameen”. Another fan wrote, “I’m really sorry for your loss. I hope wherever he is, he’s happy and peaceful ! Stay strong.” A third fan wrote, “More power to you 🙌❤️”

Meanwhile, Hina Khan spoke about her father’s sudden demise in an Instagram story and wrote, “My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on April 20. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support and love.”

