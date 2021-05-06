While many names have been floating for Khatron Ke Khiladi this season, one of the most prominent names doing the rounds is that of actress Urvashi Dholakia.

Regarded as one of the biggest vamps on television, Urvashi’s Komolika has set a benchmark for style with panache. The actress last participated in Nach Baliye and now we hear Khatron Ke Khiladi too has been offered to her.

Talking about the same, a source close to Urvashi Dholakia informs us, “Its not the first season that Urvashi has been offered Khatron and in fact the makers have approached her several times. However, considering the pandemic Urvashi wasn’t too sure about flying out of country leaving her mother and kids behind.”

Adding further, the source said that if Khatron Ke Khiladi was being shot in Mumbai it would have been a different matter. The insider said, “Had the show been happening here in Mumbai like the previous season, Uravshi Dholakia wouldn’t have given it a second thought. She’s keen to get back to work but in the current scenario being atleast in the country is important for her due to her family.”

Well, that completely makes sense and we can’t wait to see our eternal Komolika AKA Urvashi Dholakia back on screen soon!

As of now, some of the confirmed participants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 include Rahul Vaidya, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Sourabh Raaj, and other

