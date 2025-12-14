John Cena has officially retired from the WWE after his last match yesterday, bringing an end to his legendary career. The Hollywood star suffered a loss in his final match after he tapped out against Gunther. After the match, Cena received a heartfelt tribute from WWE management and the wrestlers.

The franchise player left his boots and wristband in the ring, confirming that he will no longer compete there. But how much was Cena’s salary before leaving the WWE?

How Much Was John Cena Earning From WWE?

John Cena is one of the most iconic stars in WWE history. The future Hall of Famer has worked in the ring for almost 23 years. According to Sports Illustrated, Cena was the highest-paid WWE star in 2018, earning $10 million per year. But his current salary has not been confirmed by any reliable sources.

According to reports, Cena earned approximately $12 million in 2025. However, the figure cannot be substantiated by any public information.

It’s crucial to note that John Cena has been working part-time in the company as of recently. He mostly appeared in 2025 as part of his retirement tour.

With these WWE earnings, Cena has a net worth of approximately $80 million USD as of 2025. Additionally, it’s important to note that Cena’s salary includes the base salary, pay-per-view bonus, and merchandise sales.

Is John Cena Still Part Of WWE After Retirement?

In a recent conversation, Cena confirmed that he has signed a five-year WWE Ambassador contract with the company. This means that he will be part of the World Wrestling Entertainment till 2030.

However, this deal has nothing to do with Cena’s exploits in the ring.

