Stranger Things heads into its fifth and final season this year on Netflix, bringing an end to a decade spent with Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will and the whole Hawkins bunch. The kids who once rode bikes and fought monsters have grown into full-grown adults with careers that span across Hollywood.

Millie Bobby Brown was only twelve when she stepped into the Stranger Things world as Eleven, and now the 21-year-old is married to Jake Bongiovi, the son of Jon Bon Jovi. Their lives have moved fast, and so have their bank accounts, thanks to movies, music, fashion deals, and some very pocket-friendly Netflix contracts.

1. Millie Bobby Brown

At the top of the Stranger Things wealth ladder stands Millie Bobby Brown, and she also remains the breakout force of the show. With Emmy nominations, global fame, and Netflix deals that include Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Damsel, and The Electric State, she has amassed an estimated fortune of $20 million. Her $10 million payout for Enola Holmes 2 continues to turn heads.

2. Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder comes next with an estimated net worth of $18 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The film icon, known for Beetlejuice, Heathers, Edward Scissorhands, The Age of Innocence and Little Women, reclaimed her stardom with the role of Joyce Byers. Her reported $9.5 million salary for the final season adds another solid chapter to a long and remarkable career.

3. David Harbour

David Harbour’s three-decade career got a massive lift from playing Jim Hopper. With roles in Brokeback Mountain, Revolutionary Road, Hellboy, Black Mass, Suicide Squad and Thunderbolts, his net worth stands at a whopping $6 million. His paycheck for the final season surpasses his total net worth, with a reported $9.5 million.

4. Gaten Matarazzo

Gaten Matarazzo, first seen on Broadway before becoming Dustin Henderson, has chalked up an estimated $5 million net worth. With his Netflix series Prank Encounters and voice work on Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, he continues to expand his portfolio.

5. Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard has an estimated net worth of $4 million, though his bank balance is rising fast. The 22-year-old earned $7 million dollars for Season 5 alone. His work in It, It Chapter Two, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, and The Legend of Ochi has turned out to be very lucrative.

6. Joe Keery

Joe Keery came in planning to be Jonathan but ended up as Steve Harrington, one of the show’s most loved characters. Now, with Free Guy, Molly’s Game, Fargo and his music career as Djo, Keery also sits comfortably at around $4 million.

7. Charlie Heaton

Charlie Heaton matches his partner, Natalia Dyer, with a $4 million fortune. His run includes films such as As You Are, Marrowbone, No Future, and The New Mutants. Stranger Things made him a familiar face in Hollywood, and everything else kept his name moving.

8. Natalia Dyer

Natalia Dyer has nearly twenty years of acting experience behind her at only thirty years of age. From Hannah Montana The Movie to Velvet Buzzsaw and Yes God Yes, she built a career that runs deep. Her work on Stranger Things and Based on a True Story has earned her a net worth of $4 million.

9. Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke walked into Season 3 as Robin Buckley, already carrying the legacy of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. She quickly proved her own screen strength with roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Maestro, Asteroid City and Inside Out 2, where she played Anxiety. Along with her three albums, Blush, Moss, and Chaos Angel, her net worth is estimated to be around $4 million.

10. Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink stepped into Season 2 as Max Mayfield and locked her place in the series. Between Fear Street, All Too Well and The Whale, the role that pulled in a Critics’ Choice nomination, she stands today with a reported worth of $4 million. Her breakout energy carried her through every project she touched.

11. Noah Schnapp

Noah Schnapp has been a central figure in the Stranger Things universe from day one, portraying Will Byers. His early work in Bridge of Spies and his YouTube channel, with 4.57 million subscribers, helped the 20-year-old earn approximately $3 million.

12. Caleb McLaughlin

Caleb McLaughlin follows Noah, bringing his young Simba Broadway experience into Lucas Sinclair and building his way to $3 million through Concrete Cowboy, The Book of Clarence and The Deliverance.

And now, with the Season 5 finale around the corner, the world is watching Hawkins one last time as its stars take their well-earned place among Hollywood’s wealthiest young talents.

