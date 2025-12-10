The Witcher’s new spin-off sets the mood for how far a once mighty franchise can drift when its grip begins to slip. The Rats: A Witcher Tale arrived quietly on Netflix in late October 2025, almost sneaking in while no one looked. It carried a kind of low-key energy, and that tone alone said plenty about where The Witcher sits today. While fans still treasure Geralt of Rivia, the on-screen world built around him feels tired and bruised.

The Rats: A Witcher Tale Audience Score Revealed

The deeper story becomes clear once the numbers appear. The Rats: A Witcher Tale walked straight into the franchise’s downward trend with a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 19%, a position that places it only slightly above Blood Origin’s infamous 13%.

Rotten Tomatoes Scores Show the Franchise Struggle

The critics did not show much warmth either, as the pattern mirrors the main series. Season 4’s 58% from critics and 20% from fans left a mark that still stings. Season 3 floated at 79% from viewers but had its own audience score of 21%. Season 2 had a brighter moment with 95% from critics and 55% from fans. And the real peak came way back in season 1 with an 88% viewer rating and 68% from critics.

The Rats: A Witcher Tale Wasn’t Supposed to be a Film

Netflix kept its promotion light, almost as if hoping no one would look too closely. Once viewers did, the struggles became obvious. The Rats: A Witcher Tale grew from a messy production that originally aimed to be a full spinoff series.

According to Vulture, it was trimmed down mid-process into a movie, a move that hinted at shrinking confidence. The story follows a group of ambitious thieves plotting a heist inside Dominik Houvenghel’s arena, catching the eye of the ruthless Leo Bonhart, and setting up a prequel that lands before season 3.

However, the trouble lies in the stakes. The characters are minor figures introduced later in the main show, making their fates feel predictable. Their purpose appears more like a showcase for Bonhart’s brutality than a story that stands on its own. Sharlto Copley already delivered a striking first scene as Bonhart in the main series, so an entire movie built around proving his menace feels unnecessary.

The Franchise’s Decline Continues

During the franchise’s peak, a side project this odd might have survived through fan excitement alone. But in the current climate, with audience scores dipping and confidence waning, The Rats: A Witcher Tale lands like a quiet reminder of how far the series has slipped.

