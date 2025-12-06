Season 4 of The Witcher featured significant drama, adventure, monsters, and powerful moves. Geralt of Rivia, now played by Liam Hemsworth after Henry Cavill’s exit from the show, traveled through locations to reach Nilfgaard. Ciri, played by Freya Allan, was on her own journey with the bandit group known as the Rats.

Yennefer of Vengerberg, played by Anya Chalotra, was busy bringing the mages together against Vilgefortz. She united the sorceresses and even managed to bring together the witchers and elves. At the end of the season, Yen was seen stuck in an ocean as she went on another risky mission. Here’s what happened.

Spoilers ALERT: Major spoilers of The Witcher season 4

Yennefer Of Vengerberg In The Witcher Season 4

For the unversed, Vilgefortz betrayed the Brotherhood and the mages. He then began his own quest for power as he tracked Ciri, just like the rest of the Continent, to use her. He even gained control of the portals, which were the primary source of travel for the mages.

Yennefer appointed Fringilla as a double agent, and she worked with Istredd to gain back control of the portals. Istredd recited a spell from the Book of Monoliths and made it happen, but sacrificed his own life in the process. Meanwhile, the Battle of Montecalvo saw Yennefer leading the mages.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told Netflix, “The Battle of Montecalvo served a lot of important story purposes for us, but the main one would be the rebirth of the structure of mages in our world.”

With the portals working again, Yen went to Nilfgaard, where she found that the Ciri in Nilfgaard is an imposter.

The Witcher Season 4: Why Is Yennefer Of Vengerberg Stuck In An Ocean?

The war between the two sides saw Yennefer’s group annihilate Vilgefortz’s minions, but he escaped safely. She reunited with Geralt for one night but then returned to Montecalvo, where she focused on rebuilding and making a sisterhood to strengthen and connect the mages for the future of Aretuza.

Yennefer spoke about how the Brotherhood at its core “was an exercise in contradiction,” weaponizing their powers to serve “whims, fueling hate and distrust for anyone different,” and pitting them against each other. But this time, the reconnected mages were happily reunited and worked together.

Even old enemies became allies for common goals: protecting magic, safeguarding the future of Aretize, protecting young mages, and ensuring that Vilgefortz’s plans fail. Yennefer then asked Triss to help her track Vilgefortz through dagger blood so she could confront him.

The portal transported Yennefer to the middle of a stormy ocean, where she got stuck in a whirlpool. That is where the season ended for her. It remains to be seen whether Yennefer will be able to locate Vilgefortz and then eliminate him.

