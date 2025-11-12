The Witcher season 4, after facing a lot of backlash and controversy, finally landed on Netflix and completed over two weeks of streaming. Last week marked its debut week, when it landed in the top 3 of Netflix’s weekly global top 10 for English-language shows. Liam Hemsworth’s show, however, jumped to the top in its second week of viewership and is trending in many countries. Keep scrolling for the deets.

In season 4, Geralt, Yen, and others continue their search for Ciri. On the other hand, Ciri is fighting her own inner demons. As people adjust to the new Geralt of Rivia, they have lost an important character, Vesemir, in the 4th season of the show. This season also introduced a new villain, Leo Bonhart, a bounty hunter whom Stefan Skellen hires to find the real Cirilla of Cintra. Bonhart is an absolute menace, brutal and ruthless to say the least.

The Witcher Season 4 OTT Verdict Week 2

According to the latest data from Netflix, The Witcher season 4 has risen to #1 in its second week of streaming on the weekly global top 10 list. The data is for the November 3-9 period, and according to that, Liam Hemsworth‘s maiden season has earned 7.4 million views again in its second week 2 of streaming. It remains the same as it was in its first week. However, in its debut week, it was at #2; this time, the show has climbed to #1. The 4th season has been watched for 5.34 million hours.

Trending in 88 countries worldwide

It has also been reported that the series is trending in 88 countries worldwide. It is ranked #1 in 30 nations, including the UAE, Germany, Switzerland, and New Zealand. The series holds the #1 spot in the majority of European regions.

The Witcher Season 4 OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the two-week viewership of the series, along with its viewing hours and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 7.4 million viewes | 5.32 million hours | Rank 2

| hours | Rank 2 Week 2: 7.4 million views | 5.34 million hours | Rank 1

Total – 14.8 million views

More about the series

The story follows Geralt of Rivia, Princess Ciri, and Yennefer of Vengerberg, whose separate journeys unfold across different timelines before converging. Bound to Ciri by destiny through the Law of Surprise, Geralt becomes her protector, shielding her from those seeking to exploit her Elder Blood and immense powers while battling dark forces that threaten their world. Liam Hemsworth-led The Witcher Season 4 is streaming on Netflix.

