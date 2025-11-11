The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Tate and Holly’s project sending the Hortons down memory lane, and Jeremy pressed Marie and Julie to reveal family secrets. Meanwhile, Jennifer unloaded her worries to Kayla about Thomas and Charlotte. And lastly, Chad and Mike bonded.

The drama, the secrets, the reunions, the joy, the memories, the warnings and more are about to unravel soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the November 11, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: November 11, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Sami making a surprise return to Salem. She is back with a bang and is here to celebrate her son Johnny becoming a father after adopting Trey with his wife, Chanel. She also has some news of her own as she reveals that she is engaged. Up next, Philip confides in Lucas.

How will this brotherly catch-up session go? The two have a lot to share with each other after all. Will this chat help them bond and get rid of the weight on their minds? Meanwhile, Jennifer threatens Chad. Now that Thomas is in the hospital, she is making sure she warns Chad properly.

She is not happy about this turn of events and how the kids are getting affected due to his romance with Cat. Jennifer claims Chad has gotten negligent and that she doesn’t trust him with the well-being of the children anymore. And so she threatens that she’ll take over the custody of the kids.

To prevent that, Chad should not cause a fuss over Jennifer taking both Thomas and Charlotte to Boston with her. How will Chad respond to this behavior by Jennifer? On the other hand, EJ comforts Cat. The latter has been through a lot lately. Chad broke up with her, and her mother is serious.

Between the bad health of Cat’s mother and the wound of her breakup with Chad, she has been dealing with a lot. Will EJ actually be able to comfort her through this storm? And then lastly, Maggie and Julie reminisce. The two are walking down memory lane and looking at some special moments.

How will this reminiscing session fare while the others deal with the chaos of their lives? There’s also quite a lot to look forward to. Apart from returns and reunions, the Tom Horton free clinic is set to open, and a gala is being thrown in his honor. How will things fare between celebration and drama?

