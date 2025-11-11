The milestone 60th anniversary of Days of our Lives is almost here, and the long-running soap opera is set to celebrate with a walk down memory lane as they honor veterans, bring back loved faces, and more. The hit daytime drama premiered in November 1965 and has been very loved ever since.

The show aired on NBC for 57 years, after which it was moved to Peacock in 2022. With the special 60th anniversary week underway, fans can expect the return of some key characters to attend the gala in honor of Tom Horton. Here are the actors and characters who will return to Salem.

Days Of Our Lives: Guests Set To Make the 60th Anniversary Episodes Extra Special

Among the returnees are Christopher Sean as Paul Narita, Colton Little as Andrew Donovan, Roark Critchlow as Mike Horton, Maree Cheatham as Marie Horton, Bryan Dattilo as Lucas Horton, Melissa Reeves as Jennifer Horton, Matthew Ashford as Jack Deveraux, and Lamon Archey as Eli Grant.

Other names include Sal Stowers as Lani Price, Stephen Schnetzer as Steve Olson, Chandler Massey as Will Horton, Ali Sweeney as Sami Brady, and Greg Vaughan as Eric Brady. Fans are excited to see their favorites come back to town, but are missing the return of a few more characters.

Especially the much-loved pair of Peter Reckell as Bo Brady and Kristian Alfonso as Hope Williams. This week’s promo shows Tate and Holly on a mission to learn more about the Horton family, their past, and history. Chad and Jennifer worry about Thomas and want to know how his health is.

Sami is back, Will points out the ring on her finger, and she admits that she’s now engaged. Jennifer speaks on the podium at the launch of the Dr. Tom Horton free clinic gala, which honors the legacy of her grandfather. And then to add the big final punch, Kristen is shown held captive and hostage.

What stories will Tate and Holly find out through their project? What will the condition of Thomas be? Who is Sami engaged to? What drama is about to unfold at the gala with Cat attending it? And then finally, who exactly has kidnapped Kristen? And what do they want from her? Stay tuned for more.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Reminds Brooke Of Bill’s Involvement In Freeing Luna Last Time

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News