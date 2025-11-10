In the previous week, The Young and the Restless saw Noah coming to his senses and sharing details about his time away from home. Claire came back home after her trip with Holden and was confronted by Kyle. Nick wanted Matt to stay away from his family and worried about Sharon.

The drama, the fear, the plotting, the digging, the secrets, the guilt, the chaos, and more are about to elevate. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 10, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: November 10, 2025

The first episode of the week features Victor reminding Phyllis about the terms of their agreement. The two may have shaken hands and come to a deal, but Victor always remains the one calling the shots. He is also not one to let the other person take things lightly and is often warning around.

The same goes this time around. Phyllis may have given him access to the AI program she stole from Cane, but he is not one to let her get away with anything. And when Victor reminds her of their terms and the details of their deal, will she follow through and take things responsibly or cause trouble?

Up next, Billy and Sally share a difference of opinion. The two have gone through plenty of ups and downs lately, but one of the major points of their disagreement is Audra. Sally sees her as her best friend, while Billy does not trust Audra at all. And so their friction always stems from this topic.

Sally wants to hire Audra on her team at Abbott Communications, and while Billy has heard her piece, he disagrees on the hiring part. He feels it’s putting a lot of faith in someone like Audra, who only looks out for herself. And lastly, Audra warns Holden not to reveal their secrets. Will he take it?

After all, the two have had a mysterious past, and not many details about the same have been revealed. Holden confessed that he shared one teeny detail of what happened back then to keep Claire away from digging. Audra is not happy about it, but makes it clear that he cannot reveal any further.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (November 10 – November 16): Delhi Crime 3, Jurassic World Rebirth & More To Stream Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News