Science fiction has long captivated both filmmakers and cinephiles around the world. With its thought-provoking themes and breathtaking visuals, the genre offers a uniquely immersive viewing experience. In this very space, Apple TV+ already hosts several acclaimed sci-fi titles such as Dark Matter, Severance, Silo, Foundation, For All Mankind, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Now, the streaming giant has expanded its lineup with Pluribus, a brand-new sci-fi thriller. Here are three compelling reasons why Apple’s latest offering deserves a spot on your watchlist!

1. Intriguing & High-Concept Premise

The first thing that stands out about Pluribus is its intriguing and high-concept premise. The story unfolds in a post-apocalyptic world where an alien virus has turned nearly the entire human population into a relentlessly optimistic hive mind. At the center of it all is Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn), a fantasy romance author who is mysteriously immune to the infection. It’s a premise that promises mystery, emotion, and the kind of slow-burning tension that keeps you hooked until the very end.

2. Breaking Bad Creator

The man behind this sci-fi series is none other than Vince Gilligan, best known for creating the iconic crime drama Breaking Bad, its acclaimed spin-off Better Call Saul, and the sequel film El Camino. With the Primetime Emmy Award-winning filmmaker holding the reins, Pluribus already has “must-watch” written all over it.

Interestingly, much like Breaking Bad, Pluribus is also set in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Adding to the connection, Rhea Seehorn, who delivered a standout performance in Better Call Saul, takes on the lead role here. With its familiar setting and creative team, the series carries strong Breaking Bad vibes that are bound to evoke nostalgia among fans.

3. Rotten Tomatoes Score

At the time of writing, Pluribus holds a perfect critics’ score of 100% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. In comparison, Breaking Bad has an overall rating of 96%, while its spin-off Better Call Saul boasts an impressive 98%. It remains to be seen whether Pluribus can maintain its flawless rating as the series progresses and more critics share their reviews.

Pluribus – Release Schedule

Out of a total of nine episodes, the first two are now available to stream on Apple TV+. The remaining seven episodes will premiere weekly, with new installments releasing one at a time.

Pluribus – Official Trailer

