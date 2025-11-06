Dan Trachtenberg’s upcoming live-action Predator film, Predator: Badlands, marks the ninth installment in the iconic sci-fi action franchise, which also includes the iconic 1987 original starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, the two Alien vs. Predator crossover entries, and the most recent entry, Predator: Killer of Killers.

The highly anticipated film, Predator: Badlands, is slated for a theatrical release on November 7, 2025. While Badlands can be enjoyed as a standalone story set in the future, fans looking to revisit (or experience) the earlier hunts before it hits the big screen are in for a treat. Here’s a complete guide on where to stream all eight films in the Predator franchise online.

1. Predator (1987)

Director: John McTiernan

John McTiernan IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Streaming On: Jio Hotstar (India); Hulu (U.S.)

Plot: What begins as a rescue mission in a Central American jungle turns into a deadly nightmare for an elite commando team led by Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger). They soon discover they’re being hunted by an invisible, highly advanced extraterrestrial warrior. As the Predator hunts them one by one, Dutch must rely on his instincts and sheer will to survive the perfect predator.

2. Predator 2 (1990)

Director: Stephen Hopkins

Stephen Hopkins IMDb Rating : 6.3/10

: 6.3/10 Streaming On: Jio Hotstar (India); Hulu (U.S.)

Plot: Set in the near-future Los Angeles of 1997, the film follows LAPD Lieutenant Mike Harrigan (Danny Glover) as he investigates a series of brutal murders linked to an unseen alien hunter. As chaos spreads throughout the city, the determined cop must uncover the Predator’s deadly methods and stop the creature before it claims more victims.

3. Alien vs. Predator (2004)

Director: Paul W.S. Anderson

Paul W.S. Anderson IMDb Rating : 5.7/10

: 5.7/10 Streaming On: Jio Hotstar (India); Hulu (U.S.)

Plot: When a team of archaeologists and scientists uncovers an ancient pyramid beneath the Antarctic ice, they unknowingly trigger a deadly battle between two alien species – the Predators and the Xenomorphs. Caught in the middle, the humans must fight to stay alive as the terrifying hunt unfolds.

4. Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)

Directors: Colin Strause, Greg Strause

Colin Strause, Greg Strause IMDb Rating : 4.6/10

: 4.6/10 Streaming On: Jio Hotstar (India); Hulu (U.S.)

Plot: After a Predator ship crashes in a small Colorado town, deadly creatures escape, including a terrifying Predator-Alien hybrid. As a veteran Predator arrives to control the outbreak, the residents are caught in the middle of a brutal Alien vs. Predator showdown.

5. Predators (2010)

Director: Nimród Antal

Nimród Antal IMDb Rating : 6.4/10

: 6.4/10 Streaming On: Jio Hotstar (India); Hulu (U.S.)

Plot: A group of elite soldiers, mercenaries, and killers led by Royce (Adrien Brody) suddenly awaken on a strange planet with no memory of how they got there. They soon realize the world is a vast hunting ground controlled by the Predators. Hunted for sport by advanced alien warriors, they must fight together to stay alive.

6. The Predator (2018)

Director: Shane Black

Shane Black IMDb Rating : 5.3/10

: 5.3/10 Streaming On: Jio Hotstar (India); Hulu (U.S.)

Plot: When a young boy accidentally activates alien technology, it brings a deadly Predator back to Earth. Now, a ragtag group of former soldiers and a determined scientist must work together to stop the creature and a new breed of super-Predators that could destroy humanity.

7. Prey (2022)

Director: Dan Trachtenberg

Dan Trachtenberg IMDb Rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Streaming On: Jio Hotstar (India); Hulu (U.S.)

Plot: Set in 1719, this gripping prequel follows Naru (Amber Midthunder), a young Comanche warrior determined to prove herself to her tribe. When a deadly Predator lands on Earth, Naru uses her intelligence and courage to outwit the alien hunter in a brutal face-off between raw skill and advanced technology.

8. Predator: Killer of Killers (2025)

Directors: Dan Trachtenberg, Joshua Wassung

Dan Trachtenberg, Joshua Wassung IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Streaming On: Jio Hotstar (India); Hulu (U.S.)

Plbot: The animated anthology consists of three stories set in different timelines. One story follows a samurai warrior in feudal Japan locked in a brutal battle for succession against his own brother. Another story focuses on a Viking warrior driven by revenge. The third one follows a WWII pilot who investigates an intergalactic threat. Despite their different worlds and eras, these three formidable warriors face a terrifying common enemy – the killers of killers.

What Is Predator: Badlands About?

The film follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who forms an unexpected alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged synthetic owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Together, the duo undertakes a dangerous journey across the wastelands in search of the ultimate enemy.

Predator: Badlands – Official Trailer

