MoneySuperMarket, known for its annual “Science of Scare” studies measuring how terrifying horror movies truly are, has released its latest findings. Many fans might have expected timeless classics like The Exorcist or The Omen, or modern hits such as The Conjuring, to claim the top spot. Surprisingly, the No. 1 position has been taken by a lesser-known horror gem that many viewers may have overlooked. Read on to discover which film claimed the crown and which other titles made it to the top ten.

Scariest Horror Film As Per Science Of Scare Study

The latest Science of Scare study (via news.com.au) has crowned the 2012 supernatural horror film Sinister as the scariest movie ever, with a scare score of 96. Viewers reportedly experienced elevated heart rates, with major spikes during the film’s most terrifying moments. Directed by Scott Derrickson, best known for Doctor Strange, The Black Phone, and its sequel, Black Phone 2, Sinister remains one of the most unsettling horror films. The movie currently holds an IMDb rating of 6.8/10 and a Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 64%.

What Is Sinister About?

The film follows true-crime writer Ellison Oswalt (Ethan Hawke), who moves his family into a house where a gruesome murder once took place. There, he discovers old home movies depicting horrific family killings linked to a sinister, shadowy figure, and soon realizes his own family may be the next target.

Top 10 Scariest Movies & Where to Watch Them

Here are the top ten scariest movies according to the Science of Scare study, along with their scare scores and current streaming platforms:

1. Sinister (2012)

Scare Score: 96

96 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video – Rent & Hulu (U.S.)

2. Host (2020)

Scare Score: 95

95 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video & Jio Hotstar (India); Netflix & AMC+ (U.S.)

3. Skinamarink (2022)

Scare Score: 91

91 Streaming On: AMC+ & Shudder (U.S.)

4. Insidious (2010)

Scare Score: 90

90 Streaming On: HBO Max (U.S.)

5. The Conjuring (2013)

Scare Score: 88

88 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video (India); HBO Max (U.S.)

6. Hereditary (2018)

Scare Score: 81

81 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video (India); HBO Max (U.S.)

7. Smile 2 (2024)

Scare Score: 79

79 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video (India); Paramount+ & Prime Video (U.S.)

8. Smile (2022)

Scare Score: 78

78 Streaming On: Jio Hotstar (India); Paramount+ & Netflix (U.S.)

9. The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Scare Score: 76

76 Streaming On: Netflix (India); Amazon Prime Video – Rent (U.S.)

10. Talk to Me (2022)

Scare Score: 75

75 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video (India); HBO Max & Paramount+ with Showtime (U.S.)

Sinister – Official Trailer

