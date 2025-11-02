The horror genre may have evolved over the decades, but some classics still deliver the same chills and atmosphere like they did on release. From demonic possession to creature terror and psychological breakdowns, these ten horror films continue to remain timeless, both in their entertainment value and sheer scare factor. To make your watchlist easier, we’ve also included the current streaming platforms for each title and ranked them according to their IMDb ratings.

1. Psycho (1960)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Streaming On: Apple TV – Rent (India); Shudder (U.S.)

Plot: After stealing a large sum of money, a real estate secretary (Janet Leigh) checks into a secluded California roadside motel run by the quiet and eccentric Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), who lives with his dominating mother. A shocking murder inside the shower sets off a gripping mystery, slowly revealing a twisted secret inside the Bates house.

2. Alien (1979)

Director: Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott IMDb Rating : 8.5/10

: 8.5/10 Streaming On: Hulu (U.S.)

Plot: After receiving a distress signal, the crew members of the commercial spaceship Nostromo investigate the source, which is a distant planet. But unknowingly, a deadly alien creature comes on board. Trapped within the ship, they are hunted one by one by a perfect predator, turning a routine mission into a desperate fight for survival.

3. The Shining (1980)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Streaming On: Prime Video – Rent (India) & HBO Max (U.S.)

Plot: The psychological horror film follows a budding writer (Jack Nicholson), who takes up the job of a winter caretaker of a secluded hotel and takes his wife (Shelley Duvall) and son (Danny Lloyd) with him. Soon after, his son experiences disturbing visions while Jack begins to lose his mind. Now the mother-son duo must find a way to save themselves from this maniac.

4. The Thing (1982)

Director: John Carpenter

John Carpenter IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Streaming On: Prime Video – Rent (India), AMC (U.S.)

Plot: The Kurt Russell-starrer follows a research team in remote Antarctica that discovers a buried alien life-form that can imitate any living organism, making it impossible to know who is human and who has already been taken over. Paranoia spreads and trust issues escalate, leaving the survivors to fight an enemy that can look exactly like them and be hiding among them.

5. Jaws (1975)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg IMDb Rating: 8.1/10 (Source: IMDb)

8.1/10 (Source: IMDb) Streaming On: Jio Hotstar (India); Netflix (U.S.)

Plot: The creature horror film revolves around how a dangerous great white shark terrifies the peaceful seaside community of Amity. With tourism at risk and lives at stake, the town’s chief of police, a young marine biologist, and an experienced hunter join forces to get rid of the killer creature.

6. The Exorcist (1973)

Director: William Friedkin

William Friedkin IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Streaming On: Prime Video – Rent (India), AMC (U.S.)

Plot: The film follows the terrifying story of a movie star’s (Ellen Burstyn) only child, Regan (Linda Blair), who begins to exhibit disturbing behavior and is later found to be possessed by an evil demon. The distressed mother takes the help of two priests (Jason Miller and Max von Sydow), who must perform the difficult exorcism before it’s too late.

7. Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Director: Roman Polanski

Roman Polanski IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Streaming On: Prime Video – Rent (India); Paramount+ & MGM+ (U.S.)

Plot: The iconic horror film tells the story of a newlywed woman named Rosemary, who moves with her husband into a new apartment in New York City. Soon after, Rosemary becomes pregnant, but she begins to suspect that her ‘friendly’ neighbors are part of a sinister cult with plans for her unborn child.

8. Night of the Living Dead (1968)

Director: George A. Romero

George A. Romero IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Streaming On: JustWatch TV (India); Netflix, Peacock, Starz, & MGM+ (U.S.)

Plot: A group of strangers takes refuge inside a farmhouse as the dead begin rising and attacking the living. With tensions rising inside and the undead wreaking havoc outside, the survivors face not just zombies but also reconcile their differences if they hope to survive.

9. The Birds (1963)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock IMDb Rating : 7.6/10 (Source: IMDb)

: 7.6/10 (Source: IMDb) Streaming On: Amazon Video – Rent (India); Shudder (U.S.)

Plot: A coastal town in California is suddenly attacked by flocks of birds that begin to target people in terrifying waves. With no explanation and no way to stop the attacks, the residents are trapped in a horrible situation where nature itself has turned against humanity.

10. The Omen (1976)

Director : Richard Donner

: Richard Donner IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Streaming On: Amazon Video – Rent & AMC (U.S.)

Plot: An American diplomat (Gregory Peck) adopts a baby after his own child is stillborn, unaware that the boy (Harvey Stephens) is actually the devil’s own son. As a series of mysterious and deadly events begins to surround the child, his parents slowly uncover a terrifying secret tied to the end of the world.

