COVID-19 brought humanity to the brink, disrupting lives and industries worldwide. Declared a pandemic in March 2020, its aftereffects were deeply felt in the film business, specifically at the box office. The post-COVID era proved unpredictable, with several movies that could’ve been major hits before 2020 struggling to attract large audiences to theatres. Yet, amid this volatility, some films managed to reignite global box office numbers. Now that the industry has largely stabilized, here’s a look at the top 10 highest-grossing post-COVID Hollywood movies as of now and where you can stream them online.

1. Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) – $2.34B

Streaming On: Disney+ (U.S.)

Disney+ (U.S.) IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Director: James Cameron

James Cameron Worldwide Collection: $2.34 billion

Plot: The Avatar sequel follows Jake Sully and Neytiri (Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana) as they protect their family from a new human threat. Forced to leave their forest home, they seek refuge with the Metkayina clan and learn to live among the sea.

2. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – $1.92B

Streaming On : Amazon Prime Video (India), Amazon Prime Video – Rent (U.S.)

: Amazon Prime Video (India), Amazon Prime Video – Rent (U.S.) IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Director : Jon Watts

: Jon Watts Worldwide Collection: $1.92 billion

Plot: After his identity is revealed, Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man (Tom Holland), asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell to make everyone forget who he really is. But the magic spell goes wrong, and Spider-Man must now face dangerous villains from other worlds.

3. Inside Out 2 (2024) – $1.7B

Streaming On : Disney+ (U.S.)

: Disney+ (U.S.) IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Director : Kelsey Mann

: Kelsey Mann Worldwide Collection: $1.7 billion

Plot: The Inside Out sequel follows teenage Riley as she faces new emotions like Anxiety and Envy. Her old emotions must adapt to the changes as she learns to grow up.

4. Top Gun: Maverick (2022) – $1.5B

Streaming On : Jio Hotstar (India), Paramount+ (U.S.)

: Jio Hotstar (India), Paramount+ (U.S.) Global Box Office : $1.7 billion

: $1.7 billion Director: Joseph Kosinski

Joseph Kosinski Worldwide Collection: $1.5 billion

Plot: In the Top Gun sequel, Tom Cruise reprises his role as the courageous U.S. Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and is set more than thirty years after the events shown in the first film. The underlying plot revolves around how Maverick is assigned the task of training a group of Top Gun graduates for a dangerous mission while dealing with his past demons.

5. Barbie (2023) – $1.45B

Streaming On : Netflix (India), HBO Max (U.S.)

: Netflix (India), HBO Max (U.S.) IMDb Rating : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Director : Greta Gerwig

: Greta Gerwig Worldwide Collection: $1.45 billion

Plot: The live-action fantasy comedy follows Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) as they leave the perfect world of Barbie Land and discover the pros and cons of living in the real world.

6. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) – $1.36B

Streaming On : Jio Hotstar (India), Amazon Prime Video (U.S.)

: Jio Hotstar (India), Amazon Prime Video (U.S.) IMDb Rating : 7/10

: 7/10 Director : Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Pierre Leduc

: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Pierre Leduc Worldwide Collection: $1.36 billion

Plot: The animated adventure comedy follows Italian-American plumbers Mario and Luigi, who are transported to the Mushroom Kingdom. When Luigi is captured by Bowser, Mario teams up with Princess Peach to rescue him and save the kingdom.

7. Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) – $1.34B

Streaming On : Disney+ (U.S.)

: Disney+ (U.S.) IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Director : Shawn Levy

: Shawn Levy Worldwide Collection: $1.34 billion

Plot: Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) must reconcile their differences and join forces on a wild multiversal mission that could change their worlds forever.

8. Moana 2 (2024) – $1.06B

Streaming On : Jio Hotstar (India), Disney+ (U.S.)

: Jio Hotstar (India), Disney+ (U.S.) IMDb Rating : 6.3/10

: 6.3/10 Directors : David G. Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, Dana Ledoux Miller

: David G. Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, Dana Ledoux Miller Worldwide Collection: $1.06 billion

Plot: The musical adventure sequel follows Moana as she sets out on a new ocean adventure after hearing a call from her ancestors. She sails beyond familiar waters, discovering new islands and testing her courage along the way.

9. Lilo & Stitch (2025) – $1.04B

Streaming On : Disney+ (U.S.)

: Disney+ (U.S.) IMDb Rating : 6.7/10

: 6.7/10 Director : Dean Fleischer Camp

: Dean Fleischer Camp Worldwide Collection: $1.04 billion

Plot: The live-action sci-fi comedy follows Lilo, a lonely Hawaiian girl, who adopts what she thinks is a dog, only to discover he’s Stitch, an alien. Together, they form an unlikely bond that redefines the meaning of family.

10. Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) – $1B

Streaming On : Jio Hotstar (India), Peacock (U.S.)

: Jio Hotstar (India), Peacock (U.S.) IMDb Rating : 5.6/10

: 5.6/10 Director : Colin Trevorrow

: Colin Trevorrow Worldwide Collection: $1 billion

Plot: In this film, the lead characters from the first Jurassic Park film – Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm- join forces with Jurassic World leads Owen Grady and Claire Dearing. Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, they team up to expose Lewis Dodgson, the powerful owner of Biosyn.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

