The Conjuring: Last Rites is still unstoppable at the box office even after becoming the highest-grossing horror film of the year. It appears that the film is determined to surpass the $500 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The Conjuring 4 is also close to beating the global haul of War for the Planet of the Apes. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The Conjuring 4 remains part of the domestic top 20, showing minimal drops at the box office despite being in theaters for almost two months. The film’s success has given new life to the franchise. It has earned almost 9 times the modest budget at the worldwide box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, The Conjuring: Last Rites collected $53,723 at the domestic box office on its 56th day. It declined by 45.6% from last Thursday, bringing the box office total in North America to $176.9 million cume. In addition to the $312.7 million international total, the worldwide collection stands at $489.69 million. It is crossing $490 million during this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $176.9 million

million International – $312.7 million

Worldwide – $489.6 million

Surpasses the worldwide collection of Shrek

Shrek is a fantasy comedy film loosely based on William Steig’s children’s book Shrek! Directed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson, it is the first film in the Shrek franchise. The movie features the voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, and John Lithgow. The animated fantasy collected $488.9 million at the worldwide box office. The Conjuring 4 has surpassed that with its $489.9 million at the box office. For the record, this is the lowest-grossing Shrek movie in the franchise.

Check out the worldwide collections of the Shrek movies.

Shrek 2 – $932.5 million Shrek the Third – $808.3 million Shrek Forever After – $752.6 million Shrek – $488.9 million

The Conjuring: Last Rites is also on track to beat the $490.7 million global haul of War for the Planet of the Apes. The horror sequel is also set to beat Jaws and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil at the worldwide box office. The Conjuring 4 was released on September 5.

