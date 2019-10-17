Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Movie Review Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)

Star Cast: Angelina Jolie, Sam Riley, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville, Juno Temple

Director: Joachim Ronning

What’s Good: This ain’t a typical ‘glimmer of hope’ Disney film, this has its layers of darkness as its prequel & it gives hope if we can see an all-dark film by Disney in near future

What’s Bad: It has everything but a proper script at the place – from performances to cinematography, everyone tried to perform a story which isn’t exciting enough

Loo Break: Scenes missing Angelina Jolie could be used as an escape-gate to peep into your phones or take a loo break or whatever you’re more interested in

Watch or Not?: Watch it only if you weren’t satisfied with the ending of Maleficent (2014)

User Rating:

The story starts from it ended in 2014’s Maleficent, Princess Aurora (Elle Fanning) has turned to the Queen of Moors. She’s diverted to a place through a very cliched way, where Prince Phillip (Harris Dickinson) proposes her. The marriage is said to unite the two kingdoms of Moors & Ulstead, ultimately bringing together the humans and the fairies. Phillip’s mother, Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer) turns to the mother-in-law of daily soaps when she gets to know about the propose.

She has been planning to use this marriage to divide humans and fairies forever. Below her wardrobe room, there’s a secret workshop in which she has minions working on producing ‘red dust’ which is very lethal to the fairies. Ingrith asks Aurora to invite her godmother Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) to the wedding. Now it’s Maleficent VS Ingrith and this uncalled-for Sleeping Beauty sequel ends up on a predictable note.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Movie Review: Script Analysis

Through Henry Braham’s camera, director Joachim Ronning optimally utilizes the jungle for some brilliant 3D effects. But all of this doesn’t matter when the story starts to drag. Many-a-times, the locations are ‘awe-inspired’ just for the sake of it and have no strong narrative to back it with.

It’s fascinating to see how the creatures are used to create a magical atmosphere. But, the story is so lazy that even the cinematography doesn’t help after a point. Also, when you touch something like Game Of Thrones, you make sure you either better that or just back away. Apart from focusing on how beautiful Angelina looks, there’s nothing more to look forward to.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Movie Review: Star Performance

Angelina Jolie is beautifully chaotic in this one! She’s perfect as the mistress of evil & her performance is the biggest takeaway from the film. Apart from the looks, she also fills in the comical gaps which are much required.

Elle Fanning’s charming presence is restricted to the dull character sketch she gets. Michelle Pfeiffer, who played the role of Prince Phillip’s mother, had scope to strengthen the intrigue but fails because of the writing. Sam Riley is just about decent & deserved more screen presence.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Movie Review: Direction, Music

With a grand vision, director Joachim Ronning focuses on minute details to make the film look good. Linda Woolverton’s story stretches sequences that weren’t even required in the first place. At 118 minutes the movie is too long and loses your interest very frequently. This had every chance to impress only there was a diversion of focus towards the writing department.

I had loved Geoff Zanelli’s background score in Christopher Robin, but here amidst the over-enthusiasm, the music gets burdened by the visuals. This usually happened to vintage Marvel movies but Disney has always been quite accurate with its music. The set pieces here act just as the silence-fillers.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, a sequel to Maleficent was not at all required in the first place. But now as it’s here, the maximum you can do is watch digitally on a lazy Sunday evening when you’ve exhausted the list of watching anything.

Two stars!

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Movie Trailer

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Movie releases on 18th October 2019.

Share with us your experience of watching Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Movie .

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!