The business over the years has tremendously increased for Bollywood and superstars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan, are dominating the box office like no one else. Despite such a successful run, late superstar Rajesh Khanna’s feat of delivering back-to-back 17 successes is still unbeaten. But now, his son-in-law, Akshay Kumar is looking forward to create history by overtaking the record which remained untouched for almost 47 years.

During the era of 1960s to 1980s, megastar Rajesh Khanna single handedly ruled the big screen and is well known for his crazy fan following. He holds a record of not delivering a single flop in a streak of 17 movies.

Rajesh Khanna’s 17 successes include- Aradhana, Ittefaq, Doli, Bandhan, Do Raaste, The Train, Sachaa Jhutha, Safar, kati Patang, Aan Milo Sajna, Anand, Maryada, Haathi Mera Saathi, Amar Prem, Andaz, Dushman and Apna Desh.

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar who is Rajesh Khanna’s son-in-law, is following his footsteps and has not delivered a single flop in his last 17 movies, thus making a tie situation.

Akshay Kumar’s unbeaten streak include- Holiday, Entertainment, The Shaukeens, Baby, Gabbar Is Back, Brothers, Singh Is Bliing, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Padman, Gold, 2.0, Kesari and Mission Mangal.

(Note: As The Shaukeens had an extended cameo of Akshay and was sold on his face value, the movie is included under his filmography)

Now with Housefull 4 is gearing up for Diwali release, Akki is all set to create a history in Bollywood.

While Akshay is set for a record, Salman Khan too is inching towards the remarkable feat by staying unbeaten with his last 14 releases .

Salman Khan’s unbeaten streak include- Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tubelight, Tiger Zinda Hai, Race 3 and Bharat .

And with movies like Dabangg 3, Radhe (tentatively titled) , Veteran remake and Kick 2 in kitty, Khan has a good chance of achieving the feat.

