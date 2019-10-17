BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday Announcement NOT Happening, To Choose Rajkumar Hirani Over Atlee Kumar?

Shah Rukh Khan’s next film is like a mystery now. Although, the actor during his Ted Talks appearance promised an announcement, excited fans still can’t stop speculating what it would be. The actor after being recently spotted at Bigil director Atlee Kumar’s office, created a lot of rumours around his next being with him. But looks like SRK is going to stick to Rajkumar Hirani after all.

There was a lot of buzz around Shah Rukh’s next being in collab with Rajkumar Hirani, the director who was keen on roping him during Munnabhai but unfortunately, things couldn’t work out. Meanwhile, SRK and Atlee’s collab has been currently talk to the town too! As per a recent report by Peeping Moon, there isn’t going to be any announcement on the occasion of his 54th birthday, contrary to rumours and his next will be with Hirani and now the Bigil director.

“It seemed as if the SRK-Atlee association was definitely on the cards. The film was supposed to be an out-and-out masala actioner, an original, not a remake of Atlee’s earlier films Mersal or Theri. SRK reportedly loved the story and trusted Atlee’s vision. At the same time, the actor was also supposed to be having intense interactions with Ali Abbas Zafar and Rajkumar Hirani. Now all speculations can be laid to rest. The Munna Bhai filmmaker appears to have won the race by a short head. But when will SRK make the announcement? Inshallah, only when he’s ready!,” reveals the report.

There were also rumours about Shah announcing not 1 but 3 movies on his birthday. According to our sources, Shah Rukh Khan will announce one film and one project with a digital platform (probably Netflix).

Only time will tell when SRK will announce his next and with whom, but all we can hope is for it happen soon!

