Inshallah: Kiss With Alia Bhatt Was Never An Issue Between Salman Khan & Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

A few days back, cinegoers were left heartbroken with the news of Inshallah getting shelved. While thousands of theories were doing rounds about what went wrong, one that grabbed eyeballs was the ‘kiss’ row which stated Salman Khan opted out because Sanjay Leela Bhansali had plans of multiple intimate scenes between the actor and Alia Bhatt. Well, looks like all of it was nothing but just mere speculation!

Salman has had a no kissing policy since time immemorial and it is something that is worldwide known to every Salman Khan fan and in fact even the ones who’re not! Something so petty cannot be an issue behind such a big decision according to a report by Bollywood Hungama. “First, there was no kiss to begin with. And even if there was, Salman would have known about it from the start. Every filmmaker knows that Salman doesn’t kiss on screen. Having said that, if Sanjay Bhansali could get Amitabh Bachchan to kiss Rani Mukerji in Black as it was the dire need of the script, then why would Salman not agree to a kiss if the need arises? However, there was no kiss at all in Inshallah. This is just a wild stab in the dark,” shares a source close to the development.

Furthermore, the source addresses the entire speculation as, “Everyone felt this just once Salman would break his no-kissing code because the sequence is vital to the plot and also because ….well, it’s Katrina. But no. Salman refused outright. Director Ali Abbas Zafar tried his darndest to convince Salman. However, nothing worked. The scene has been dropped.”

Well, no one knows what exactly went behind the curtains but Inshallah definitely isn’t happening, and if it is, it won’t be with Salman, as the actor himself revealed at IIFA Awards 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!