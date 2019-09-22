Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer In Legal Trouble; Dhagala Lagli Pulled Off

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha’s film Dream Girl is enjoying a dream success at the box office. Released on September 13, The film is still minting money at the box office and the audience cannot stop talking about Ayushmann’s acting. But it looks like the film has landed itself in some trouble over the song Dhagala Lagli.

Yes, the makers have been slammed with copyright violation for its promotional song – Dhagala Lagli. Apparently, the remix dance number has been pulled off all digital platforms as well. This mishap took place after Saregama India filed a petition in Delhi High Court against the team of Dream Girl.

In an interim order, Delhi High Court circumscribed the makers of the film from using the song as it is a remixed version of the Marathi song Var Dhagala Lagli Kal and Saregama India sought to delimit the makers from exploiting its copyright works.

The makers are yet to react to this news and we wait to see what action do they take next. The track was a promotional song and not a part of the film’s narrative, hence the film’s theatrical run will not be affected by the removal of the song.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is a light comedy entertainer. Ayushmann had donned the avatar of a girl for the first time and his crazy story has earned 86.60 crores till it ninth running day in the theatres.

