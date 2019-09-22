Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar To Indulge Into Intimate Scenes?

Breaking all stereotypes of today’s time, Ayushmann Khurrana is the new hero with projects like Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl and the upcoming Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. While his latest release saw him turning into Pooja, the latter will see him take the homosexual avatar and entertain the audiences.

For a very long time, there was a discussion surrounding who will Ayushmann’s gay partner in the movie be. However, the makers with their last announcement cleared all the speculations and revealed Kota Factory actor Jitendra Kumar is the one! Now, the latest we hear is that not only will the movie witness the first ever homosexual themed movie in B’Town but it will also include some intimate scenes.

Yes, you heard it right. A source close to Deccan Chronicle reveals the same as, “Unlike Onir’s brave My Brother Nikhil, where no intimacy was shown between Sanjay Suri and Purab Kohli, in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan there will be many intimate moments between Ayushmann and Jitendra. This would be the first gay love story in Indian cinema, where the central relationship would not accentuate the gender of the lovers.”

Wow! Ayushmann and team are clearly targeting beyond leaps and bounds and this will surely be one hell of a watch. Let’s see if the actor manages to make it another blockbuster considering his back to back successes ever since 2017. What do y’all think?

Meanwhile, the recently released promo of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan introduced the entire cast including Ayushmann, Jitendra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Tripathi Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, is a sequel to Ayushmann’s 2017 hit film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

